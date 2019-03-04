The Clarion girls basketball team earned the third seed out of District 9 and will take on District 4 champion Mount Carmel in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs at Shamokin High School Friday at 6 p.m.
The Lady Cats earned their first PIAA berth since 2015 by defeating Keystone 51-37 in the D-9 consolation game.
Clarion (17-8) used a big night from the foul line to secure the victory in the consolation game, as it made 20 free throws on the night, going 20 of 34 as a team.
Kaitlyn Constantino spearheaded that effort, as she went 9 of 13 from the free-throw line on the night on her way to finishing with a team-high 13 points.
Constantino leads the team in scoring and is currently 15th among District 9 players with 13.0 points per game this season.
Wendy Beveridge added 11 points on the night behind 4 of 8 shooting from the foul line as the Lady Cats outscored Keystone 15-6 in the second quarter to take control of the game.
Mount Carmel (15-10) entered the D-4 tournament as the fourth seed before making a surprising run to the title.
The Lady Red Tornadoes dominated fifth-seed North Penn-Mansfield in the quarterfinals 66-24 before upsetting top-seeded Southern Columbia 43-37 to advance to the title game.
Mount Carmel then secured a 55-26 win over second seed Sayre in the championship game to claim the district crown.
Sophomore center Dani Rae Renno is a leader for the Lady Red Tornadoes, as she scored 20 of the team’s points in their district title-clinching win.
Mount Carmel, who overcame a 0-3 start to the year, has now won four consecutive district titles and has won the crown eight of the last nine years.
(0) comments
