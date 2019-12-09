CLARION – Clarion University Foundation Inc. on Monday announced a restructuring of its activities and staff as a means of better meeting the needs of Clarion University and its students.
The CUF leadership has been working with university leadership on this plan for a number of months to ensure a seamless transition. The restructuring will shift fundraising and alumni engagement back to the university, effective July 1, 2020.
The CUF Board of Directors unanimously approved the restructuring at its latest meeting.
“This restructuring will allow the foundation to focus on managing the nearly $40 million endowment that helps to make a Clarion education affordable and a tremendous value,” said Jane K. France, president of the Board of Directors.
Clarion President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson agreed. “Last year alone, the Foundation provided 796 students with $1.3 million in scholarship support. This structure continues that investment in our students’ futures, while at the same time more closely aligning the work of the alumni engagement and development teams with the university.”
Administration, endowment investment oversight and finance will become the new focus of the Foundation. CEO Michael Keefer will retire from the foundation effective Dec. 31, and Max Smith, current COO/CFO, will become the group’s executive director Jan. 1.
“On behalf of the Clarion University Foundation, I’d like to thank Michael for his many years of service,” France said. “Michael personally secured major gifts to our endowment, oversaw new financing and construction of state-of-the-art student housing, and managed the day-to-day operations of the Foundation.”