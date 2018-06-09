CLARION — Clarion University invites the community to its 16th annual Juneteenth program, “Bring the Dream to Life,” at 10:30 a.m. June 14 in Hart Chapel. The event, which is free, includes special music, poetry and lunch in Eagle Commons.
The Rev. Mark Elliston of Christ Episcopal Church, Oil City, will be guest speaker. He is active in supporting people in the recovery movement, among other things. Mia Hill, a sophomore rehabilitative sciences major, will be emcee.
Juneteenth began in Texas. Although the Emancipation Proclamation was issued Jan. 1, 1863, slaves in Texas didn’t receive word until two-and-a-half years later, on June 19, 1865, that they were free. This is the celebration of that freedom.
Clarion’s Juneteenth is sponsored by: Clarion University, Clarion University African American Caucus, Clarion University NAACP Student Chapter and Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry.
