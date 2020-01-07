CLARION – The Donald D. Pierce Planetarium at Clarion University will present seven events of “Stars over Clarion” from February through May.
Dates include:
- Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 and 8 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 and 8 p.m.
- Thursday, March 12, at 7 and 8 p.m.
- Friday, March 13 at 7 and 8 p.m.
- Thursday, April 2 at 7 and 8 p.m.
- Friday, April 3 at 7 and 8 p.m.
- Friday, May 1 at 7 and 8 p.m.
Shows are free, kid-friendly, open to the general public and handicapped accessible.
For more information, call the hotline at (814) 393-2085 or visit facebook.com/clarionuniversityplanetarium.