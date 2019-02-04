CLARION – Local small business group Clarion Cooperative will co-host a chess tournament with Clarion University for students in grades 9-12.
High school students are invited to register for the chess tournament being held at Clarion University. The tournament will take place Saturday and Sunday, March 23-24. The award ceremony will be held Sunday at noon.
Competitors will be paired for each of the seven games. Each game will begin on the hour for the duration of 50 minutes. Clarion University faculty and staff will be implementing Unites States Chess Federation (USCF) official tournament rules. Championship trophies will be awarded to the top three players overall as well as to the top player in each grade.
More information as well as early registration for the event can be found at www.clarioncooperative.com/play. Registration on the day of the event is from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on March 23. Early registration offers a discounted price as well as added ease on the day of the tournament.
In conjunction with the tournament, the Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham is offering a special rate for tournament attendees. Other accommodations are available.
Clarion Cooperative provides app and website design services to help individuals, organizations and communities thrive by sharing technology and techniques customized by the Clarion Cooperative team. Clarion Cooperative aims for a diverse, successful community where residents are able to fulfill goals to their utmost potential. This is the first chess event hosted by Clarion Cooperative but the company strives to host regular tournaments.
