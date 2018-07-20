OIL CITY — A group of Clarion University alumni has formed the Clarion University – Venango Alumni Chapter. The chapter formed in May as a way to connect alumni to each other through networking and social interaction, and to provide opportunities for alumni to reconnect with Clarion University by helping to recruit new students, serve as mentors for current students and provide a resource for recent graduates.
“The chapter is open to anyone who has attended classes at the Venango campus, friends of the Venango campus, and those who attended Clarion main campus and live in Venango County, who are interested in advocating for the campus and its students in the community and beyond,” said Will Price, who earned his associate degree at Venango in 2009 and his bachelor’s degree at Clarion in 2011. Price is leading the establishment of the chapter.
The group will offer opportunities for alumni to interact with students, promote the campus and Clarion University, and provide fun networking experiences.
Deb Lutz, who completed an associate degree at Venango in 1993, said she is fully aware of the benefits Venango campus brings to the region.
“I am grateful for the excellent education I received while attending the campus, and the effect and rewards that education had in shaping my career,” said Lutz, who subsequently earned bachelor’s (2004) and master’s (2009) degrees at the Clarion campus. “I see a bright future for Venango campus as an integral piece of the educational system that is developing our 21st century workforce. I joined the chapter to preserve and enhance the campus’ presence and impact.”
The Clarion University – Venango Alumni Chapter will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at Rhoades Center, Venango campus. To RSVP or for more information on the chapter, call 814-393-2572 or email alumni@clarion.edu.
