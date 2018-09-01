CLARION — After missing the state playoffs for the first time in recent memory two years ago, the Clarion volleyball team found itself where it’s accustomed to being last season — in the mix to win a state title.
Clarion actually finished third at districts a year ago behind champ Otto-Eldred and runner-up A-C Valley, but the Lady Cats were the lone D-9 team to collect a victory in state playoffs.
Clarion won two matches in fact — besting WPIAL champ Bishop Canevin in five sets in the first round before beating D-6 champ Northern Cambria in four sets in the quarterfinals.
The Lady Cats saw their run come to and in straight sets in the semifinals to District 10 champ Maplewood, which went on to win the state title.
And, with several key players back from that state semifinal squad, the Lady Cats and veteran head coach Shari Campbell expect to be in the thick of things again come postseason team.
Chief among those returnees are sophomore Brenna Campbell and junior Maddie Schill.
Campbell was an all-state, all-district and all-KSAC selection at setter, while Schil (middle hitter)l was an all-district and all-KSAC pick a year ago.
“Brenna’s abilities to run the offense continue to grow,” said Shari Campbell. “I am looking for her to bring leadership into this position. She will bring a strong serve to the team and is very defensive.
“Maddie is a quick and powerful athlete. We are looking to her to provide even more of an attack and to lead the team as a blocker. Maddie will be seeing time as a front row and back ow player for us.”
Joining that duo as key returnees are the likes of seniors Hailey Sintobin (middle hitter), Lexi Lauer (outside hitter) and Ali Troese (middle/rightside hitter) and junior Kaitlyn Constantino (outside/rightside hitter).
“Hailey Sintobin finished the 2017 season strong for us and has continued to become more and more of a physical presence at the net,” said Campbell. “She has a powerful swing and is a great blocker moving laterally. During the offseason, she has developed a serve that will definitely score points for the team.
“Lexi Lauer played a big role last year as an all-around, versatile player. She has great speed and athleticism, and this will make her a defensive play-maker. She has a tough serve and blocks very well from both pins.
“Ali Troese will be someone opponents will need to pay attention to. She has refined her game and is ready to take the court. She has the highest swing contact on the team and gets better everyday.
“Her work ethic will drive her to be a completely different player by the end of the season. I am looking forward to witnessing this progress.
“Kaitlyn Constantino has become a powerful all-around player who is vital to the court. She has great determination to pursue the ball. She will be making a big impact as our leader of our serve receive. I also expect her to deliver powerfully from the serving line and as a hitter.”
That group also will get a boost by the return of seniors Kaylie Lutz (setter/rightside hitter) and Dorothy Kalinoski (middle hitter) from injury/illness.
“Both have been with the program since 7th grade and have leadership qualities that have helped the team already,” said Campbell. “I look for them both to contribute in big ways on the court.
“Dorothy has taken some really great swings, and it is exciting to see her back in action. Kaylie is very versatile and has strong net play. I expect her to record quite a few blocks.”
Junior Kyara Girvan (libero/outside hitter) is expected to aide in Clarion defense, while sophomore Ava Kiser should add a spark at the service line this season.
A trio of freshmen — Korrin Burns (outside hitter), Jordan Best (outside hitter/defensive specialist) and Payton Simko (middle/outside hitter) — also made the varsity roster. Campbell said Burns is already pushing to be part of the mix when it comes to the varsity rotation.
With such a deep roster, Campbell is excited about what her squad can do this season.
“This is a capable group of volleyball players and this depth with serve as a great strength throughout the season,” she said. “The team continues to work hard every day and is highly committed to the goals. I haven’t seen this level of commitment from top to bottom in some time and it will reap benefits if it continues.
“We work daily to improve our serve receive and to become more aggressive attackers. The defensive mindset is already there. It’s up to the team to respond to their abilities.”
Clarion opened its season at the Northern Cambria Tournament over the weekend and hosts Redbank Valley in its regular season opener Tuesday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Dorothy Kalinoski, Lexi Lauer, Kaylie Lutz, Hailey Sintobin, Ali Troese.
Juniors: Kaitlyn Constantino, Kyara Girvan, Maddie Schill.
Sophomores: Brenna Campbell, Ava Kiser.
Freshmen: Jordan Best, Korrin Burns, Payton Simko.
