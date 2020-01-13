NEW BETHLEHEM – A 57-year-old Clarion woman was charged with making false reports to authorities on Nov. 22, 2019 in New Bethlehem.
Tammy Lauren Kellogg was charged with filing a false report of child abuse and making false reports to law enforcement.
According to court documents, the New Bethlehem Police Department received a written statement from Kellogg detailing her account of an incident of alleged child abuse that had taken place on Sept. 21, 2019. In her statement, Kellogg reported that she had observed a youth football coach assault a juvenile boy following a game.
Kellogg allegedly wrote that as the child and coach were walking toward the gate to leave the field, the coach grabbed the boy by the shoulder pads and yanked the child to the other side of him.
During an interview on Nov. 26, reports state, the child’s mother said that she had been waiting for her son by the concession stand at the field following the football game on Sept. 21. The mother reportedly explained that she and her husband had asked the coach in question to walk their son off the field after the game to be sure Kellogg didn’t grab the boy.
The mother noted a history with Kellogg, and said that at one point a PFA had been in place against Kellogg, police said.
As the boy and coach were leaving the field, the coach reportedly observed Kellogg moving to the same side of the gate as the boy and grabbed the child to get him away from Kellogg.
When asked if her son had been assaulted, the mother allegedly said that the coach had only done what had been asked of him.
On Nov. 27, New Bethlehem Police officers spoke with the child and his father at the Broad Street station. The boy reportedly told officers that he was leaving the football field with his coach on Sept. 21 when the coach pulled him to the opposite side of which he was walking before taking him to his mother.
The boy said he was not injured by the coach during the interaction, police noted.
The boy’s father confirmed his wife’s statement that the coach was asked and agreed to walk their son off the field that day to keep the child away from Kellogg, court documents state.
In an interview with police on Nov. 29, the coach reportedly also noted that he had been asked by the parents to escort the boy off the football field following the game. As they were approaching the gate, the coach allegedly explained that he observed Kellogg on the right side, so he moved to the right side of the boy.
He said as they were exiting, Kellogg walked in front of them to get to the side the boy was on, reports state. The coach then allegedly put his arm around the boy and walked him to his mother.
A witness who had been standing near the gate reportedly also told police that the coach had his arm around the boy, but that no assault had taken place.
Court documents state that Kellogg was contacted on Dec. 6 to be informed that the case was closed and her allegations were invalidated.
Kellogg allegedly told officers that as a former law enforcement official herself, she knew what an assault was and said she planned to file her report with the juvenile authorities.
On Dec. 9, the NBPD received a Child Line Report of suspected child abuse and neglect reported by Kellogg. The report was allegedly dismissed by police.
Charges were filed Jan. 7 by NBPD Chief Robert Malnofsky Jr. with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.