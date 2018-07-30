BROOKVILLE — Thunder Mountain Speedway hosted a Sweeney RUSH Sprint Car Special Friday night.
D.J. Clark took the win in the Bubba Racing Supply Front Wheel Drive 4-Cylinder feature race.
Clark started the race in fifth out of the eight car field, but slowly worked his way into the lead to secure the win.
Curtis Mohney took second after starting in second and recorded the fastest lap of the race at 21.457 (62.917 mph).
Chad Greeley, Jeff Huber and Wayne Truitt rounded out the top five.
Clark and Greeley won the heat races.
In the Chad Lilley Septic Street Stocks, Tim Bish led from start to finish to take the checkered flag.
Andrew Gordon held second place throughout the race and also recorded the race’s fastest lap at 17.666 (76.418 mph) on his fifth lap.
Gary Luzier moved up from fourth to finish third, while Chris Schneider took fourth and Bob Rosman rounded out the top five.
The heat races were won by Bish and Andrew Gordon.
Gale Ruth Jr. took the checkered flag in the Sweeney RUSH Spring Cars main feature.
Ruth Jr. started on the pole and led for most of the race to take the win and posted the fastest lap of the race on his 18th lap with a time of 17.842 (75.664 mph).
Chad Ruhlman finished second after starting in third, while Zach Morrow moved up from fourth to finish in third.
Shawn Smith worked his way up from seventh to finish fourth, as Joe McEwen held his spot in fifth to round out the top five.
Ruth Jr. and Ruhlman won the two heat races.
Zach Myers claimed first place in the Windstream Semi-Lates, leading from green flag to checkered flag to secure the victory.
Myers’ 10th lap of the race was the fastest of the event at 16.581 (81.418 mph).
Doug Surra held his position in second throughout most of the race to take second place, while Joe Martin started and finished in third.
Jim Challingsworth and Kevin Dixon rounded out the top five.
Myers and Surra won the heat races.
Racing returns to Thunder Mountain Speedway Friday for fan appreciation night with Regular 4 Division Racing.
