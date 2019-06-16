SLIGO – Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Country Springs Personal Care are sponsoring the Sligo Volunteer Fire Department’s chicken BBQ Sunday dinners from June until October this year.
The barbeque is held in front of the Sligo Fire Hall. The first one was held Sunday, June16, starting at 11 a.m.
Clarview Administrator Alison Mills Monrean said the Clarview Board voted to give $600 each month this year for the barbeques in support of the Sligo Volunteer Fire Department.
“We thank them for their support of the community and the fire department,” said Fire Chief Danny Bish.
Like many other community volunteer fire departments, Bish acknowledged the challenges of operating a fire company in addition to financial challenges.
“We have about 10 who are active and respond to calls and 25 who are on the roster,” said Bish. “Nobody wants to join because now you have to take 220 hours of classes and it’s all year. People also have jobs and families that require time and sacrifices. Right now, during the day, we’re lucky to get one person and he’s off now for knee surgery.”