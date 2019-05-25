SHIPPENSBURG — The Tri-County Area sent a nine-person contingent to the PIAA Class 3A Track and Field Championships over the weekend, with the St. Marys girls 4x800 relay coming the closest to bring home a state medal.
The Lady Dutch quartet of Samantha Hayes, Tessa Grotzinger, Megan Quesenberry and Kyla Johnson finished fourth in their heat Friday morning with a time of 9:32.44 to qualify for Saturday’s finals.
The squad then finished 12th Saturday with a time of 9:42.74.
The Lady Dutch 4x400 relay squad of Samantha Hayes, Tessa Grotzinger, Megan Quesenberry and Vivianne Catalone crossed the finish line sixth in their heat Friday with a time of 4:11.13.
Quesenberry also was sixth in her heat of the 400 dash Friday, running a 1:02.93.
Dutchmen senior Adam Park competed in all three throwing events in Shippensburg. He was 15th in the shot put (49-9 1/4) on Friday.
DuBois had a trio of athletes compete at states in seniors Jordan Meinert and Gabby Snyder-Petitti and sophomore Morgan Allman.
Allman finished 29th in the triple jump on Fruday, posting a mark of 33-7 3/4 — which was 8 1/2 inches longer than her runner-up distance at districts.
In Saturday’s action, DuBois’ Jordan Meinert finished tied for 22nd in the high jump clearing a height of 6-0.
Meinert also recorded a 22nd place finish in the long jump on Saturday with a distance of 19-09.
On the girls side, Snyder-Petitti finished 22nd in the discus with a throw of 96-01 for the Lady Beavers.
For St. Marys, Park had a throw of 156-07 to place 22nd in the javelin Saturday.
On the track side Saturday, the Lady Dutch earned a 21st place finish from Johnson in the 3,200 with a time of 11:32.04.