HERSHEY — Here are the quarterfinal pairings for the PIAA Class AAA Wrestling Championships, which be held Saturday at Giant Center in Hershey. Wrestlers’ names are followed by school, super regional finish, grade and record. (x-denotes entries who have won a previous PIAA title).
106 pounds
Carson Wagner, Northampton (E-1, So., 11-0) vs. Cael Nasdeo, Williamsport (W-4, So., 19-2); Dominic Flatt, Solanco (W-2, Sr., 20-5) vs. Tony Burke, Council Rock North (E-3, Jr., 18-5); Kaedyn Williams, Manheim Township (W-3, Fr., 24-1) vs. Luke Sirianni, Abington Heights (E-2, So., 15-3); Josh Jasionowicz, Stroudsburg (E-4, Sr., 12-4) vs. Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley (W-1, So., 34-2).
113 pounds
Zach Jacaruso, Delaware Valley (E-1, So., 16-0) vs. Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford (W-4, Jr., 24-4); x- Vincent Kilkeary, Latrobe (W-2, So., 23-2) vs. Mason Ziegler, Quakertown (E-3, Fr., 28-1); Jacob Van Dee, Erie Cathedral Prep (W-3, Jr., 14-1) vs. Charlie Bunting, Nazareth (E-2, So., 7-2); Cael McIntyre, Bethlehem Catholic (E-4, So., 10-4) vs. Kamdyn Williams, Manheim Township (W-1, Fr., 20-0).
120 pounds
Dante Frinzi, Bethlehem Catholic (E-1, Jr., 13-0) vs. Chad Ozias, Connellsville (W-4, Jr., 16-7); Karl Shindledecker, Chambersburg (W-2, Jr., 21-1) vs. Gunnar Myers, Wallenpaupack (E-3, Fr., 15-4); Mason Leiphart, Dover (W-3, Jr. 23-2) vs. Austin Fashouer, West Scranton (E-2, Sr., 13-2); Keanu Manuel, Downingtown East (E-4, Sr., 15-3) vs. Mac Church, Waynesburg (W-1, So., 25-2).
126 pounds
Tyler Kasak, Bethlehem Catholic (E-1, So., 12-0) vs. Matt Repos, Central Dauphin (W-4, So., 24-3); Luke Simcox, Central Mountain (W-2, Fr., 23-3) vs. Patrick Snoke, Northampton (E-3, Sr., 11-4); x- Ethan Berginc, Hempfield (W-3, Sr., 31-5) vs. Dominic Findora, Downingtown West (E-2, Jr., 12-1); Nate Shippey, Interboro (E-4, Jr., 14-4) vs. x- Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional (W-1, Sr., 33-0).
132 pounds
Nathan Lucier, Coatesville (E-1, Sr., 17-0) vs. Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg (W-4, Jr., 29-5); Briar Priest, Hempfield (W-2, Jr., 31-5) vs. Kelly Kakos, Perkiomen Valley (E-3, So., 17-2); Jude Swisher, Bellefonte (W-3, Jr., 23-2) vs. Matt Mayer, Bethlehem Catholic (E-2, Sr., 11-1); Dominic Wheatley, Nazareth (E-4, So., 8-4) vs. Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley (W-1, Sr., 35-2).
138 pounds
Kyle Hauserman, Council Rock North (E-1, Sr., 18-0) vs. Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley (W-4, So., 31-7); Cole Homet, Waynesburg (W-2, Jr., 27-2) vs. Chance Babb, Boyertown (E-3, Jr., 14-3); Chandler Ho, DuBois (W-3, Sr., 25-5) vs. Andrew Harmon, Bethlehem Catholic (E-2, So., 12-1); Trent Kochersperger, Kennett (E-4, Sr., 15-4) vs. Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional (W-1, Jr., 32-2).
145 pounds
Sam McMonagle, West Chester Henderson (E-1, Sr., 17-1) vs. Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield (W-4, Sr., 32-8); x- Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg (W-2, Sr., 29-1) vs. Dagen Condomitti, Northampton (E-3, So., 11-1); Riley Bower, Williamsport (W-3, Jr., 23-1) vs. Connor Eck, Bensalem (E-2, Sr., 15-2); William Morrow, North Penn (E-4, Jr., 13-5) vs. John Altieri, Norwin (W-1, Sr., 30-3).
152 pounds
Evan Gleason, Bethlehem Catholic (E-1, Sr., 13-0) vs. Jared Keslar, Connellsville (W-4, Jr., 19-4); Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg (W-2, So., 24-4) vs. Chase Barlow, Strath Haven (E-3, Jr., 21-2); Paniro Johnson, Erie Cathedral Prep (W-3, Sr., 15-1) vs. Zac Martin, Neshaminy (E-2, Sr., 14-1); Dom D’Agostino, Interboro (E-4, Jr., 15-4) vs. x- Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley (W-1, Sr. 36-0).
160 pounds
Jagger Condomitti, Northampton (E-1, Sr., 12-0) vs. Chase Kranitz, Norwin (W-4, Jr., 25-6); Ethan Richner, Bellefonte (W-2, Sr., 21-1) vs. Matt Colajezzi, Council Rock South (E-3, Jr., 23-2); Ryan Fry, Red Lion (W-3, Sr., 25-4) vs. Jack McGill, Spring-Ford (E-2, Sr., 18-1); Landon Muth, Bethlehem Catholic (E-4, So., 10-4) vs. Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland (W-1, Sr., 23-1).
172 pounds
Dominic Falcone, Easton (E-1, Sr., 12-0) vs. Lance Urbas, State College (W-4, Sr., 18-4); Luca Augustine, Waynesburg (W-2, Sr., 18-1) vs. Sonny Sasso, Nazareth (E-3, So., 9-3); Sammy Starr, Kiski Area (W-3, Sr., 37-4) vs. Regan Loughney, LaSalle (E-2, Sr., 17-3); Matt Romanelli, Downingtown East (E-4, Sr., 15-4) vs. x- Trey Kibe, Mifflin County (W-1, Sr., 20-0).
189 pounds
Joey Milano, Spring-Ford (E-1, Sr., 15-0) vs. Colt Barley, Penn Manor (W-4, Sr., 21-3); Brooks Gable, Dallastown (W-2, Sr., 25-3) vs. Drew Clearie, Nazareth (E-3, Sr., 10-2); Justin Hart, Hampton (W-3, Sr., 26-5) vs. Isaiah Reinert, Easton (E-2, Sr., 11-2); Bryce Molinaro, Hazleton (E-4, Jr., 19-3) vs. Ethan Rossman, Bellefonte (W-1, Sr., 22-2).
215 pounds
Ryan Catka, Sun Valley (E-1, Sr., 16-0) vs. Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon (W-4, Jr., 31-6); Jacob Lucas, Cumberland Valley (W-2, Sr., 26-1) vs. Quinn Collins, Central Bucks East (E-3, Jr., 19-4); Logan Harmon, Armstrong (W-3, Sr., 18-2) vs. Jason Henderson, Delaware Valley (E-2, Sr., 15-1); Carl DiGiorgio, Central Bucks West (E-4, Jr., 23-5) vs. Josh Harkless, Wilson West Lawn (W-1, Sr., 27-1).
285 pounds
Cameron Butka, West Scranton (E-1, Sr., 14-1) vs. William McChesney, Greensburg Salem (W-4, Jr., 23-6); x- Nate Schon, Selinsgrove (W-2, Sr., 36-1) vs. Matthew Cruise, Easton (E-3, Jr., 12-3); Dawson Dietz, Hampton (W-3, Sr., 34-5) vs. Sean Kinney, Nazareth (E-2, Fr., 9-1); Julien Laventure, Upper Darby (E-4, Jr., 13-2) vs. Isaiah Vance, Hempfield (W-1, Sr., 33-1).