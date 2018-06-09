BRADFORD — The Division of Continuing Education and Regional Development will provide a class on alcohol ink techniques from 6 to 9 p.m. on June 13.
The program will take place in the fourth floor art room of Marilyn Horne Hall at 2 Marilyn Horne Way in Bradford. The cost is $45 per person and includes materials.
The instructor, Courtney Mealy, will guide participants through proper techniques for using alcohol ink on various surfaces.
For more information, contact the Division of Continuing Education and Regional Development at 814-362-5078 or contined@pitt.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.