Butler, PA — Butler County Community College’s Class of 2018 will be its second-largest of the century with 578 students.
The class includes its most senior graduate ever; a newlywed couple; mothers who, with their children, will receive associate degrees; 128 members of an international academic honor society, and a four-year high of 28 student-veterans, one of whom is about to be deployed.
BC3’s 2018 commencement exercises — during which graduates of its first class, the Class of 1968, will be recognized for their 50th anniversary — will be held in the Field House on BC3’s main campus in Butler Township at 7 p.m. May 16.
Dr. Brian White, superintendent of the Butler Area School District since September and a native of McCandless, will deliver his first commencement address to a college audience.
William “Don” Thomas, 80, of Saxonburg, will be the most senior student to graduate from BC3 when he receives an associate of arts degree in history.
General studies, with 71, is the most prevalent associate degree to be awarded to members of BC3’s Class of 2018; business administration is second with 65; registered nursing, third, with 47; business management, fourth, with 44; and psychology fifth, with 43.
Seventeen students will receive a certificate as medical coding specialists; 14 as medical assistants; and 13 in CNC programming. Thirteen employees of Oberg Industries, a precision manufacturer in Freeport, will receive apprenticeship technology workplace certificates as a result of a program instructed onsite by BC3.
BC3’s 26-credit apprenticeship technology workplace certificate program, launched in fall 2016, is taught entirely at Oberg Industries, which is facing the retirement of 80 of its 650 local employees — machinists, grinders and CNC operators — within 15 years.
BC3, which for five consecutive years has been chosen as a Military Friendly institution by Victory Media, will graduate 28 student-veterans, including Air Force Reserve Tech Sgt. Jodi Grazier, 33, of New Castle, who will receive a degree in registered nursing and who this summer will be deployed out of country.
Loretta Maelynn Dawson, 19, of Sharon, will be the Class of 2018’s youngest graduate at 19 years, eight months and 27 days. She will receive an associate of arts degree in psychology.
BC3 will also graduate Brittney Bianco, of Freeport, a setter on BC3’s volleyball team, who in December was selected as BC3’s 25th National Junior College Athletic Association All-American. Bianco finished her career at BC3 as No. 2 on the all-time assist list with 1,254 and will earn associate of arts degrees in criminology and in psychology.
BC3’s Class of 2017, with 585 members was its largest since 2000.
