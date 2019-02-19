the Brookville School District” for graduation. “We need to take a hard look at what is required by us and what is mandated by the state,” he said.
“I have no interest in a vendetta against Consumer Science. In my mind I think Home Ec. I realize it’s more than that now. But to hire a teacher for a non-mandated course, when most of the commonwealth that have responded to this survey have already gotten rid of it, we have to make those determinations with more than just the idea that it’s great for the kids to have that approach. It is, it’s great, but can we afford it?”
Other members of the board voiced their support of the class.
John Pozza said, “Granted, it’s not state-mandated, but we don’t have to follow every single thing, valuing the programs that we as a district offer that aren’t offered by other school districts. I think that is what sets us apart. I personally feel Family Consumer Science in today’s day and age is valued more than ever. There are a lot of things that kids learn that they need to know. I am really disappointed as an adult that I am not able to do certain things that I should have learned in high school.”
Principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni said students are required to take the class in seventh or eighth grade, then it becomes an elective. “It supports many of the other requirements we have. It is such a valuable, valuable component of their educational process,” she said.
Barbazzeni said students “get the very basics in seventh and eighth grades — learning how to measure things properly with regards to a recipe or learning how to sew a button on. These are basic life skills. Many times children are coming to school and they don’t even know how to take a shower properly.”
She said the consumer science class “becomes more specified as an elective. It could be a child care class, a cooking class, how to change a tire. If they don’t know how to change a diaper because their mom never showed them, what are they going to do when they have a child at 18? It has a lot of different components. If those things aren’t being taught at home, they need that knowledge to be self-sufficient. It does have a very good life-long aspect for their education.”
As an elective, she said, “the class is over-booked. Not everyone can get in, so it becomes a priority level, with regards to seniors, then juniors and so on. I would be extremely disappointed if that position is cut.”
Kerith Strano Taylor said that teaching students how to manage money begins in elementary school. “By ninth grade they should be able to explain the responsibilities associated with managing personal finances. That is just one of many, many skills. If we didn’t have this class, where would those skills be taught? Just because other schools are doing it, we don’t have to. To me, this is one of those programs that makes Brookville Brookville. We offer things to our kids that help make them citizens of the world, of our community.”
Board president Don Gill said he is “in favor of this program. I look at is as career readiness. You go to work, you do your thing and when you come home you’re going to have to balance your own check book, you’re going to have to prepare food for yourself and kids. Whatever it is, that is important career-readiness for me.”
Carol Schindler said she had talked to “both my sons who went through these courses and they said they were very practical. There are a lot of things there that they do need in the real world, so I firmly support this type of education. I think we get so focused sometimes on academic learning and there are so many other kinds of learning we still need to focus on.”
Student representative Brynn Afton said she believes “this class is very important to kids my age because next year we will no longer be students in a high school environment. It’s a class that many of my classmates look forward to, often students that don’t thrive in their other classes. A lot of students really utilize the class.”
The board will vote on the position at its March 18 meeting.
