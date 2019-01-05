The Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit #5 (IU5) Adult Education & Career Readiness Program offers a variety of opportunities for people who want to improve their basic skills to earn a diploma, transition to college, change careers, or advance in their present job. IU5 Adult Education is now enrolling for FREE adult education classes at the following Clarion County locations:
- Clarion County Career Center, 447 Career Lane, Shippenville
- Clarion Community Learning Workshop, 505 Main Street, Clarion
- Union High School, 354 Baker Street, Rimersburg
“Passing the GED® Exam and earning your diploma is just one of the options we offer,” says Caryl Unseld, Supervisor for State and Federal Programs at IU5. “We also offer basic skills, like reading and math, for those who already have a high school diploma. And if you’re thinking about going to college or starting a new career, we can help you gain the academic and workplace readiness skills that employers and colleges are looking for.”
All of IU5’s adult education classes also provide students the opportunity to explore career pathways in high demand occupations. Students meet regularly with a dedicated Transition Specialist and staff from the local CareerLink to explore options for postsecondary training, job placement, and on-the-job training, including ways to fund further schooling. Students also receive support from instructors and other IU5 staff who can help them overcome barriers to work and school like childcare and transportation.
“Classes are individualized to meet students’ needs,” says Elizabeth Wilson, IU5’s Coordinator for Adult Education. “This means the academics are tailored to meet the students’ goals, but students are also provided lots of one-on-one andsmall group time with staff to support their learning.”
IU5 offers over two dozen convenient class locations in Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Venango, and Warren counties. Daytime, afternoon, and evening classes make it easy to attend. Distance learning options are also available; and a nationwide network of tutors gives students access to trained volunteers to help with academics and other needed skills. All classes and materials are provided at no cost to students.
To register or to learn more, students can visit www.iu5.org or call 1-800-461-6711. IU5 staff will help students select a class and set up a date for orientation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.