NEW BETHLEHEM – Volunteers are being sought for a cleanup day to be held in the Leasure Run area of New Bethlehem which was hit with flash flooding July 19.
Individuals and organizations wishing to take part are asked to meet at the New Bethlehem Fire Hall at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17.
Efforts will focus on picking up debris and garbage along the Leasure Run area, as well as helping to recover any personal items those impacted by the flood may have lost.
The cleanup will be held weather permitting, and as long as the water level is not too high. In case of rain, the backup date will be Saturday, Aug. 24.
Volunteers with chainsaws are especially encouraged to take part.
Those wishing to take part are asked to contact the New Bethlehem Borough office at (814) 275-2003.