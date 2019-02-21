Clean Water Kenya (CWK) is holding its annual online fundraiser to continue its work in the Great Rift Valley and Northeastern Kenya. CWK distributes free-of-charge portable biological water filters and rain barrels to rural poverty-stricken Kenyans.
“For only $47 donors can provide a water filter that will cleanse up to 19 gallons of water per day and last five years and a polyethylene rain barrel that is practically indestructible,” Ken Clark, CWK founder, said.
“These life-saving items are locally manufactured in Kenya. The Chujio Filter, a terracotta silver-infused clay pot, cleanses the polluted water of all biological contaminants that cause life-threatening diseases such as cholera, typhoid and dysentery,” he said.
Clean Water Kenya is a grassroots non-profit dependent on small donations. “Over the last three years your donations have helped over 62,000 people enjoy the health, economic and educational benefits that come from having clean water on a daily basis. More than 2 million gallons have been filtered because of your support,” Clark said.
Anyone who would like to support this lifesaving cause can do so at www.gofundme.com/hhvzj-building-bridges-to-the-future-through-clean-water, www.cleanwaterkenya.com or by check to Clean Water Kenya, P.O. Box 861, Ligonier, PA. 15658. All donations are tax deductible.
Clean Water Kenya’s Fundraiser will run through midnight March 25 and the delivery of the filters and rain barrels will take place the last week in April. The founder and current vice president of CWK, Ken Clark, will help deliver these items and also teach lessons on personal hygiene and waste management, a crucial component in the fight against disease.
