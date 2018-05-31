CLASS 4A
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
ST. MARYS 3,
CLEARFIELD 2
Score by Innings
Clearfield;000;100;1;—;2
St. Marys;100;100;1;—;3
Two outs when winning run scored.
Clearfield—2
Wilson cf 3100, Barr c 4000, Glass lf 1000, Bumbarger 1b 3000, Bender dh 3001, Graham rf 0000, Sorbera p 4010, Reed ss 1110, Peacock 3b 3011, Williams 2b 2010, Myers ph 1000. Totals: 25-2-4-2.
St. Marys—3
Sicheri lf-cf 3000, Groll ss-p 3110, N. Beimel p-1b 3000, T. Beimel cf-p 3220, Price dh 2000, McKee 1b-lf 2000, Azzato ph-2b 1000, Tettis 2b-ss, 2000, Rolley rf 2000, Meeker c 2000. Totals: 23-3-3-0.
Errors—Clearfield 2, St. Marys 0. LOB—Clearfield 9, St. Marys 2. 2B—Peacock T. Beimel. SAC—Price. WP—N. Beimel. SB—Wilson, Glass; Groll, T. Beimel.
Pitching
Clearfield: Sorbera 6 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
St. Marys: N. Beimel 5 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 8 SO; T. Beimel 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Groll 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Groll. LP—Sorbera.
