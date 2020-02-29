ALTOONA — The Clearfield wrestling had a rough start to the Class AAA Northwest Regional Wrestling Tournament, but by late Saturday night legt Altoona with a pair of state qualifiers and nearly pushed a third through to Hershey.
Meanwile, rival St. Marys put together a strong weekend, one in which seven of the nine Dutchmen who competed won at least two matches. However, St. Marys was unable to push a competitor through to states as four different wrestlers lost in the consolation semifinals.
Sophomores Oliver Billotte (285) and Mark McGonigal (152) wound up carrying the banner for the Bison, as both punched their ticket to states — McGonigal for the second time in two years.
Billotte was the lone Bison to reach the semifinals, as Clearfield’s 10 regional qualifiers went a combined 4-9 on Friday. Clearfield put together a better day Saturday, with six different Bison winning a bout.
Billotte (34-4), the D-4/9 champ, led that effort, as the heavyweight went 2-1 on the weekend. He reached the finals with wins against Cathedral Prep’s John Campbell (8-2) and Mifflin County’s Blaine Davis (6-3), the D-6 champ. Davis (32-7) went on to place third.
The Bison scored all six points against Davis in the first two periods before riding out the Wildcat in the third. Billotte’s run stopped there though, as suffered a 5-1 loss in the finals to D-10 champ Thomas Pollard (34-0) of Meadville.
The duo went to overtime knotted 1-1, and Billotte went for a takedown and the win. But, Pollard caught him on the shot and took him down to his back for a four-point move and a 5-1 victory.
McGonigal (33-7) put in some work and then some to ear his second trip to Hershey. The Bison went 1-1 on Friday, losing a tough overtime bout to Mifflin County’s Anson Wagner (26-12).
The Bison responded to that loss in a big way, winning four straight consy bouts to finish third at 152. He dominated Williamsport’s Owen Mahon, 13-2, in the consolation semifinals before knocking off Wagner, 5-2, in the consy final to avenge his Friday loss to the Husky.
McGonigal went 5-1 on the weekend.
Kovalick (28-14) nearly followed McGonigal’s path to states, as he too went 1-1 on the Friday. He bounced back with three straight consy wins, including a hard-fought 4-3 win against Central Mountain’s Caleb Porter to land in the consy finals at 170.
The Bison trailed 3-2 entering the third period but reversed Porter with 40 seconds remaining to go up 4-3, then rode out the Wildcat for the win.
He fell one win short of joining his teammates at states though, as Meadville’s Trent Tidball (32-3), the D-10 champ, pinned the Bison for third place.
Bison Evan Davis (106, 26-15), Luke Freeland (138, 24-14), Karson Kline (145, 24-17) and Brett Zattoni (182, 21-19) all finished 1-2 on the weekend, while Derrick Bender (113, 8-22), Nolan Barr (126, 24-13) and Matt Bailor (195, 4-11) were 0-2.
St. Marys was led by the quartet of Lane Dellaquila (132), Tylor Herzing (145), Nick Crisp (160) and Alex Lukaschunis (220) — all of whom reached the consolation semifinal in their respective weight classes.
Dellaquila (12-13), who was the District 4/9 fourth-place finisher, won both his bouts Friday and was the lone Dutchman to reach the semifinals.
He knocked off D-10 champ Steffan Lynch of Cathedral Prep, 9-4, in the prelims before beating Bradford’s Brett Thompson, 6-4, in the quarterfinals.
The Dutchmen’s run ended there, as he lost back-to-back bouts to Altoona’s Matt Sarbo (pin in 2:52) and Bellefonte’s Alex Coppolo (pin in 49 seconds). Sarbo (35-2) went to win the title at 132.
Herzing (14-8) also went 2-2 on the weekend and won a pair of consy bout after dropping his opener Friday. His Dutchmen career ended with a tough 3-2 setback to Williamsport’s Roman Morrone.
Crisp (12-4) went 3-2 on the weekend. He went 1-1 on Friday, with the loss coming by fall to Bellefonte’s Ethan Richner (32-2), who went on to win a title.
He bounced back with a pair of bonus-point wins Saturday. He pinned Perry’s James Lewis in 1:37 before scoring a 15-1 major decision against Cranberry’s Eben Wry in the consy quarterfinals.
His run ended there though, as he dropped a tough 6-5 decision to Hollidaysburg’s Campbell Walls in the consy semis.
St. Marys’ final wrestler to reach the verge of the consolation finals was freshman Alex Lukaschunis (17-15), who went 2-2 at 220 pounds.
He won by forfeit in his opener Friday before being pinned by Cathedral Prep’s Doran Crosby (44-1) in the quarterfinals. Crosby went to win the regional crown, besting defending state champ Nate Schon of Selinsgrove, 6-5, in sudden victory.
The Dutchman came back Saturday and won a pair of bouts — pinning Warren’s Jacob Hayes in 1:51 and edging Central Mountain’s Gage Sutliff 7-6. Sutliff was the D-6 champ.
Lukaschunis’ run then came to end against Bellefonte’s Max Barrier, who pinned the Dutchman in 2:51.
Gregory Tettis (138, 19-11), Johnny Wittman (152, 20-12) and Jeremy Garthwaite (195, 27-7) also went 2-2 in Altoona. Wittman was forced to medically forfeit his final bout to McGonigal in the consy quarterfinals.
Raivis Bobby (170, 14-13) went 1-2, while Isaac Dellaquila (120, 12-15) was 0-2. Bobby also saw his stay in Altoona end due to injury, as he had to default in 56 seconds to Clearfield’s Kovalick in their consy quarterfinal. Bobby’s lone win was a wild 18-15 bout against DuBois’ Ryan White in the second round of consolations.