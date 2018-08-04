CLEARFIELD — Enjoy great art, fabulous music, tasty festival fare and the company of old and new friends at the 4th annual Clearfield Art on the River Today Festival in downtown Clearfield on Saturday, August 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is hosted by Clearfield Revitalization Corporation and The Liddle Gallery.
A full day is planned of children’s activities, a gallery exhibition, talented artists and artisans demonstrating their work and more along Market Street. There will be lots of great food and plenty of entertainment. This family-friendly event will be held on East Market Street between Front Street and Second Street and will feature something for everyone.
Admission is free. Kids will be able to enjoy the art related activities. Inside the Liddle Gallery, there will be a card fortune teller and book signings by children’s book author to be announced as part of the literary venue.
The performers on main stage will be as follows:
- 11 a.m. – noon, Brandon Giueffre
- Noon – 1 p.m., Egyptian dancer –Dr. Tammy Carlson-Little
- 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Guitarnia students and Temptation Alley
Stilt walkers, the Toontown Klowns, a photo booth and juggler Colby Neumeister will add to the fun.
For more information about this event, contact the CRC at DiscoverClearfield@gmail.com or 814-765-6000. Find them online at www.DiscoverClearfield.com or Clearfield Art on the River Today and on Facebook: Clearfield Revitalization Corp. and Clearfield Art on the River Today Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.