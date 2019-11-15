CLEARFIELD — Lock Haven University Clearfield and the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging will offer courses as part of the Clearfield Community Lifelong Learning Institute.
Mosaic ArtThe next class, on mosaic art, will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 in the Susquehanna River Art Center, 115 E. Market Street.
Attendees will create a mosaic small trivet. Limit of 30 participants and the price to attend is $10 per person.
The presenter for the program will be Jodi Grumblatt, owner of Liddle Gallery.
The last program for fall 2019 will be:
Let’s talk travel1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10
Attendees will hear from Dr. Donna Tubbs, retired teacher, who has traveled all seven continents and the 50 states. She will cover topics such as the geographical differences and the people and things one might not expect.
The course will be held in the LHU Clearfield academic building room A131.
New courses will be added throughout the year. Enroll in the CCLLI and receive information on the courses, class dates and times and more.
To register for classes, contact the Area Agency on Aging at 814-765-2696.
The Clearfield Community Lifelong Learning Institute is a collaboration between the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging and LHU Clearfield. Educational programs are offered free of charge for retirees, seniors, and the community at-large. Information is available online at www.ccaaa.net/.
For more information on Lock Haven University Clearfield, visit www.lockhaven.edu/Clearfield, email clearfieldadmissions@Lockhaven.edu or call 570-814-3405.
LHU Clearfield offers nine undergraduate majors, including bachelor and associate degree programs. LHU is a member of Pennsylvania’s State System.
the largest provider of higher education in the Commonwealth.