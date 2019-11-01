CLEARFIELD — Lock Haven University Clearfield and the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging will offer courses as part of the Clearfield Community Lifelong Learning Institute. The first class for November will be on “wild ways of keeping warm” and will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 in the Clearfield academic building, room A131.
Attendees will discover some of the various coping strategies wildlife use and how to learn from their techniques and adapt to the cold of winter.
The presenter for the program will be Eric Rensel, natural resource specialist, Parker Dam State Park.
Other upcoming programs for fall 2019 include:
Mosaic artSusquehanna River Art Center
115 E. Market St., Clearfield
1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26
Attendees will create a mosaic small trivet. Limit of 30 participants and the price to attend is $10 per person.
Presenter: Jodi Grumblatt, owner of Liddle Gallery
Let’s talk travel1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10
Attendees will hear from Dr. Donna Tubbs, who has traveled all seven continents and the 50 states. She will cover topics such as the geographical difference and the people and things you might not expect.
Presenter: Dr. Donna Tubbs, retired teacher and world traveler.
All courses are held in the LHU Clearfield academic building room A131 unless otherwise specified.
New courses will be added throughout the year. Enroll in the CCLLI and receive information on the courses, class dates and times and more.
To register for classes, contact the Area Agency on Aging at (814) 765-2696.
The Clearfield Community Lifelong Learning Institute is a collaboration between the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging and LHU Clearfield. Educational programs are offered free of charge for retirees, seniors, and the community at-large. Information is available online at www.ccaaa.net/.
For more information on Lock Haven University Clearfield, visit www.lockhaven.edu/Clearfield, email clearfieldadmissions@Lockhaven.edu or call (814) 570-3405.
LHU Clearfield offers nine undergraduate majors, including bachelor and associate degree programs. LHU is a member of Pennsylvania’s State System, the largest provider of higher education in the Commonwealth.