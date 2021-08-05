HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 11 new cases of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health’s update Thursday.
Jefferson County added four new cases and Elk County added two.
Across the state, the DOH reported 1,731 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Thursday’s update, bringing the statewide total to 1,232,185 since the pandemic began.
The total number of reported cases since the pandemic began in the Tri-County area are as follows, according to the DOH:
- Clearfield –8,780 total cases and 157 deaths
- Elk –2,897 total cases 41 deaths
- Jefferson –3,366 total cases and 99 deaths
There are 624 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 141 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 23 stood at 3.9%.
As of Aug. 4, there were seven new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,890 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Aug. 4, 63.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.