HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 12 new cases of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health’s update Wednesday.
Jefferson County added three new cases and Elk County added two.
Across the state, the DOH reported 1,493 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday’s update, bringing the statewide total to 1,230,454 since the pandemic began.
The total number of reported cases since the pandemic began in the Tri-County area are listed below, according to the DOH:
- Clearfield –8,769 total cases and 157 deaths
- Elk –2,895 total cases 41 deaths
- Jefferson –3,362 total cases and 99 deaths
There are 563 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 126 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 23 stood at 3.9%.
As of Aug. 3, there were 15 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,883 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Aug. 3, 63.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.