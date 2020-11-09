The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4.
- Evelyn J. Fauls, James M. Thomas, Frances P. Thomas, Sean Malley, executor, and Nancy S. Malley estate, to Douglas Cornley and Lisa Cataldi, $8,800, Huston Township.
- Janet Fu Mei Tsai and Linda M. Tsai to Devin Hamilton, $1, Sandy Township.
- Barbara Panciera to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Algernon C. Kairm to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Juan M. Balloveras and Mayte Balloveras to Grace Fruit, $10, Sandy Township.
- Jim Waite and Zauyah Waite to Brad Tice, $10, Sandy Township.
- Michalene Harvey, sole survivor, James A. Harvey Jr. estate, James A. Harvey Sr. estate, and Marion L. Harvey estate to Jamie Lynn Baer, $10, Sandy Township.
- Bradley B. Pelton and Annette E. Pelton to Mason Krebs, $1, Graham Township.
- Bradley B. Pelton and Annette E. Pelton to Mason Krebs, $1, Graham Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Anna O. Gearty by tax claim to David A. Whitehouse, $420, Sandy Township.
- Larry K. Campbell to Mark A. Richner Sr. and Janet L. Richner, $18,000, Boggs Township.
- Carrie L. Brown to Melanie M. Boyce, $145,900, Clearfield Borough.
- Fine Line Homes LP to Dustin W. Shuey, $265,000, Boggs Township.
- Randy D. Sloppy and Debra Lee Sloppy to Kurtis Mayhew, $8,500, Knox Township.
- William A. White, executor, and Sylvia Mae White estate to William A. White, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Cody A. Horn and Chelsey Horn to Cody A. Horn and Chelsey A. Horn, $1, Union Township.
- W. Gerald Ralston and Barbara S. Ralston to Corbet Development LLC, $1, Sandy Township.
- Donna Maines and Jason Maines to Roy D. Harper and Janette L. Harper, $20,000, Brady Township.
- Rusty Gate Apartments LLC to Ronald A. Hanslovan, $62,000, Sandy Township.
- Brent J. Bigney and Melissa Bigney to Timothy A. Frantz, $85,000, DuBois City.
- Stephen W. Stoltz, Billie Jo Stoltz, Madison M. Stoltz, and Nicolas Jensen to Madison M. Stoltz and Nicolas Jensen, $1, Sandy Township.
- David Terry Gillen, Carolyn Gillen, and Jill Gillen to Anthony J. Belgin, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Melanie D. Reitz, administratrix, Kris Reitz, April M. Shimel, Paul Shimel, Betsy L. Samsel, Daniel Samsel, and Shirley Etta Cartwrite estate to April M. Shimel and Paul Shimel, $1, Cooper Township.
- Thomas F. Longe and Kathryn A. Longe to Kevin T. Longe, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Robert R. Ralston Sr. to Robert R. Ralston Jr., $1, Ramey Borough.
- Kimberly A. Shaw and Kenneth R. Shaw to Richard D. Berkey and Linda K. Berkey, $47,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Esther Erwin to Jeffrey S. Keifer and Donna L. Keifer, $1, Covington Township.
- Jeffrey S. Keifer and Donna L. Keifer to Randy Fulkrod and Bo Fulkrod, $40,000, Covington Township.
- Byron L. Long to Ian B. Voss and Samantha Lea Voss, $52,500, Lawrence Township.
- Barbara J. Hugney Shope, by aif, Jacqueline M. Hugney Williams, aif, Barbara J. Hugney Shope, Robert Miller Shope, Elvianne V. Shope, and Mark Mitchell Shope to Christopher M. Moore and Kirstan A. Eger, $155,000, Lawrence Township.
- Heather R. Nelson to Bruce A. Fair, Marie M. Fair, and Sanofair Enterprises, DBA, to $41,000, Morris Township.
- M&T Bank to Cindy Bowman and Jerry Bowman, $25,000, Coalport Borough.
- Nelson Pinero, by aif and Aaron L. Altman, aif, to James Nolan, $153,000, Huston Township.
- Palmer S. Casteel to Roy B. Sallstrom, $185,000, Sandy Township.
- Rodney Dale Park estate and Cassandra L. Shaposka, administratrix, to Dylan Fye and Kira Caruso, $69,150, Huston Township.
- John L. Irvine and Stacey L. Brink to Jeffrey R. Schneider and Ruth A. Schneider, $85,000, Chest Township.
- John C. Hildebrand, by agent, and Hope Marie Reams, agent, to Penny L. Pase, $65,000, Decatur Township.
- Anne Marie Kephart and Michael A. Kephart to Nijimie Dzurinko, $77,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Michael L. Hoover to George W. Anderson, $170,000, Karthaus Township.
- David E. Olson to Travis Bumbarger and Hydi Bumbarger, $61,023, Pike Township and Penn Township.
- Walter R. Limbach and Joan M. Engel to Terry Durst, $200, Sandy Township.
- Madera DPP LLC by sole member and Dollar Texas Properties XIX LLC, sole member, to NCI Madera DG LLC, $1,415,410.20, Bigler Township.
- Calvin Williams to J. Paul Bowman and Deborah L. Bowman, $76,000, Sandy Township.
- William E. Frank estate and Debra J. Knepp, executrix, to Robert Gregory Neylon and Lora Leigh Neylon, $200,000, Decatur Township.
- Clearfield 322 DPP LLC, by sole member, and Dollar Texas Properties XVIII LLC, sole member, to Investis Clearfield LLC and Proprio Clearfield LLC, $1,441,225, Lawrence Township.
- Traci J. Phillips and David Phillips to Michael Best, $1, Sandy Township.
- Jack L. Childress, by aif, Ellen I. Childress, individually and aif, David R. Childress, and Robert S. Childress to Robert S. Childress, $1, Cooper Township.
- Kathryn L. Wesolowski, successor trustee, and Janet C. Whitehorn revocable trust agreement to Corey A. Fish and Rachel D. Williams, $20,000, Union Township.
- Ronald L. Martin and Laurie A. Martin to David Mital and Michelle Mital, $16,000, Decatur Township.
- Wayne Earl Freyer and Joyce A. Freyer to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, $1, Ferguson Township
- Caitlynne Zelensky, Brandon Zelensky, and Owen Maines, by guardian, to Treasure Lake Properties Owners Association Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Scott A Burkett and Tracy L. Burkett to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, $200, Sandy Township.
- Leonard D. Templeton and Shirley J. Templeton to Susan T. Seiple and Dean J. Seiple Jr., $1, Knox Township.
- Judith A. Adams, Robert W. Adams, and Gail L. Adams to KCL Holding LLC, $60,000, Pine Township.
- Judith A. Adams to KCI Holding LLC, $150,000, Pine Township.
- Daniel Chorba and Sharon L. Chorba to Joseph W. Douthit and Michael E. Douthit, $85,000, DuBois City.
- Nicholas Bulzomi and Mary Bulzomi to Carol Foltz, $40,000, Sandy Township.
- John Andrew Whitton to Chad M. Hanlon and Gina M. Hanlon, $85,000, Cooper Township.
- Peter F. Grimone and Jacqueline M. Grimone to Joseph E. Pearce, $135,000, Sandy Township.
- Merwin R. Graham to Daityn Rothrock and Jade Rothrock, $200,000, Wallaceton Borough.
- Daityn J. Rothrock and Jade C. Rothrock to Dylan R. Jarrett and Rayleen Carper, $125,000, Wallaceton Borough.
- Dorothy J. Young Morris to Thomas A. Young, $1, Greenwood Township.
- Hans T. Duncan to Hans T. Duncan, trustee, Marie A. Seaburn, and Duncan Seaburn Trust, Sandy Township.
- Marie A. Seaburn to Hans T. Duncan, trustee, Marie A. Seaburn, Trustee, and Duncan Seaburn Trust, Boggs Township.
- Peggy A. Amon and Nicholas L. Santinoceto to Peggy A. Amon and Nicholas L. Santinoceto, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Donald L. Kelce Sr. to Shirley J. Kelce to Matthew C. Kelce, $1, Chester Hill Borough.
- Jason J. Davenport and Amy S. Davenport to Steven G. Nessell and Patricia A. Reid, $77,000, Bell Township.
- Paul D. Pedziwiatr Sr. to Patricia A. Thompson, $1, Sandy Township.
- Jane C. Cline to Joseph E. Carfley, $65,000, Curwensville Borough.
- David C. Greene and Vickie L. Greene to Jerry L. Evans and Vickey D. Evans, $90,000, Lawrence Township.
- Stoltzfus Woodlands LLC to Stoltzfus Woodlands LLC, $1, Boggs Township.
- Thomas M. Martin to Zachary A. Maynor, $144,000, Covington Township.
- Stoltzfus Woodlands LLC, to Jarrett Wayne Fulmer and Lauren Elizabeth Conrad, $150,000, Boggs Township.