The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Nov. 5 –10.
- Shawn H. Owens, co-trustee and individually, Edwin G. Owens, co-trustee, Owens family revocable trust, and Debra Owens to Justin C. Owens, $1, Bradford Township.
- David J. Gregg, individually and executor, Alice L. Gregg estate, and Kaye E. Greg III to David John Gregg Sr., $1, Burnside Borough and Pike Township.
- Timothy Smith, co-executor, Robin Smith, co-executor, and Jackie P. Gum estate to Darlene McClure, $136,000, Pike Township.
- Dennis A. Johnson and Terri J. Johnson to Terri J. Johnson, $1, Pike Township.
- Jonathan Peter Nielson, executor, Marcia J. Nielson estate, and Jonathon P. Nielson to David Lezzer Family LP, $3,000, Pike Township.
- Lisa A. McGonigal to William Walker and Sharon Walker, $1, Bradford Township.
- David M. Ball and Sherrie L. Ball to Sherri L. Ball, $1, Union Township.
- David M. Ball and Sherri L. Ball, to Sherri L. Ball and Shirley E. Conrad, $1, Union Township.
- Shirley M. Conrad to David M. Ball and Sherri L. Ball, $1, Union Township.
- Casa Partners LP to Casa Partners LP, $1, Sandy Township.
- Casa Partners LP to Casa Partners LP, $1, Sandy Township.
- Joan Pentz and Keith Pentz to Katelyn L. Clark, $107,500, Bloom Township.
- Gerald David Fisch and Cheyenne S. Fisch to Matthew O. Mann, $138,000, Graham Township.
- Dennis A. Johnson and Terri J. Johnson to Dennis A. Johnson, $1, Pike Township.
- Richard T. Rowles, John D. Rowles, and Darlene M. Rowles to John D. Rowles and Darlene M. Rowles, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Miles L. Fenton to Cory James Manning and Carlee Nicole Freeburg, $135,000, Sandy Township.
- Roy J. Mack III to Joseph R. Codney and Kim Codney, $160,000, Sandy Township.
- Steven A. Craft and Aimee R. Craft to Elizabeth C. Ishman, $149,900, DuBois City.
- Laun R. Hallstrom, executor, and Donna L. Hallstrom estate to Scott Sutterlin and Suncha Walko, $61,000, DuBois City.
- John Wesley Cowan, trustee, Loretta Drean, trustee, and Cowan family trust to Michael Wingate, $225,000, Sandy Township.
- Ronald Shimmel to Ronald A. Matchock and Robert L. Matchock Jr., $1, Gulich Township.
- James T. Kask, executor, and Carol L. Kask estate to Terry K. Michaels and Dorothy M. Michaels, $3,000, Girard Township.
- Aldean Hamilton to Vera Loughner Jury, $1,000, Covington Township.
- Daniel C. Clark to Vera Loughner Jury, $500, Covington Township.
- Lawrence Brothers and Barbara Ann Brothers to Lawrence Brothers, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Lyle X. Woodrow Jr. and Helen M. Woodrow to Linda M. Long, $1, Sandy Township.
- Charles E. Rorabaugh and Mary E. Rorabaugh to Curtis E. Chambers and Chelsey L. Chambers, $1, Burnside Township.
- Chalmers L. Kemerer and Sherrie A. Kemerer to Kevin L. Galinis and Jamie D. Galinis, $20,000, Burnside Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, A. W. Bloom by tax claim, and Harry C. Thompson by tax claim to Beverly McMillen, $400, Irvona Borough.
- David J. Hopkins, executor, and Betty Jane Scarsella estate to Kimberly S. Osman, $1, DuBois City.
- Benjamin J. Timko and Dana Jo Timko Lamertina to Easton E. Elkin and Samantha A. Elkin, $41,300, Lawrence Township.
- Roger A. McKenzie to Autumn A. Kinnard, $75,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Anna Mae H. Grube to Ruth A. Rougeux, Shirley Morgan, and Steven Grube, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Carol A. Pizzella and Carl A. Pizzella to Christopher J. Bloom and Wendy M. Bloom, $69,000, Lawrence Township.
- John B. Welker estate and Tracey L. Welker, executrix, to David M. Greenaway and Ingrid J. Greenaway, $12,500, Bradford Township.
- John H. Imbt, successor sole trustee, and Catharine S. Imbt trust to John H. Imbt, successor sole trustee, and Catharine S. Imbt trust, $1, Bradford Township.
- Ray Ellison grandchildren trust and T. Drew Cauthorn, trustee, to Peregrine Legacy Fund LLC, $10, Karthaus Township.
- Paul A. Johnson and Brenda Johnson to Eric W. Johnson, $1, Woodward Township.
- Patricia Ann Ammerman, co-executor, Dolores A. Deliman, estate, and Barbara Jo Neff, co-executor, to David J. Deliman, $1, Cooper Township.
- Marie Emauel, individually and co-executrix, Elizabeth E. Krolczyk, individually and co-executor, Louis Emanuel estate, Fred Carlson, Suzanne Watkins and Joseph Krolczyk to J-Sem Hydrocarbons LLC, $1, Bell Township and Brady Township.
- Randy A. Pollick, Susan H. Pollick, Michael Glenn Morrison, and Jacquelyn Morrison to Christopher M. Priester Jr., $100,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Heather D. Cyphert and Eric T. Cyphert to Crist A. Miller and Fannie H. Miller, $10,000, Troutville Borough.
- Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie and Lawrence T. Persico, successor bishop, to St. Bonaventure Parish charitable trust and Lawrence T. Persico, Most Reverend and trustee, $1, Grampian Borough.
- Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie and Lawrence T. Persico, successor bishop, to St. Mary of the Assumption Parish charitable trust and Lawrence T. Persico, Most Reverend and trustee, $1, Cooper Township and Covington Township.
- Carol M. Mcilwaine to Jerry M. Blake Jr., $1, Chest Township.
- Jon E. Hawk, trustee, Leah A. Hawk, trustee, and Hawk revocable living trust to Hawk revocable living trust agreement, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Russell A. Krise and Theresa L. Krise to Gerald M. White and Ashley E. White, $272,500, Morris Township.
- Esper J. Elias to Nathan D. Mills, $36,600, Ramey Borough.
- Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County to William Spencer and Susan Harris, $72,770.15, Grampian Borough.
- Norma J. Merritt to Jennifer Neely, $200, Sandy Township.
- Kendra Hahn, Jeffrey Hahn, Grady Luzier, Allison Luzier, and Gavin Luzier to Gavin Luzier, $1, Morris Township.
- Bryan S. Guthridge and Anna M. Guthridge to Jacob Battaglia, $158,000, Sandy Township.
- Barbara Cook, Jacqueline Andrulonis, James Johnson, Thomas Johnson, Jean Beckes, and Mark Johnson to Double Diamond Holdings LLC, $44,500, DuBois City.
- Fannie Mae, by aif, and Service Link LLC, aif, to Vickie Annette Shomo and Christopher Michael Shomo, $20,000, Coalport Borough.
- Jaclyn S. Krebs to Krystal Rose Bloom, $137,000, Chester Hill Borough.
- Wanda M. Morris and Taarna Andrews to Timothy Joseph Wright, $22,000, Lawrence Township.
- Brian L. Luzier and Marie A. Luzier to Ashlee Pelton, $75,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Mark J. Rusnak, guardian, and Joseph M. Rusnak estate to Daniel H. Hummel Jr. and Amelia D. Hummel, $125,000, Morris Township.
- Christopher L. Runyan II to Robert S. Shaw and Michael L. Shaw, $226,000, Sandy Township.