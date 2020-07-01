To give 4-H and FFA members an outlet to sell their 2020 animal projects, the Clearfield County Livestock Committee will host a modified livestock and poultry sale in August.
The sale will be held Saturday, Aug. 8 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Expo II building at the Clearfield Driving Park.
As in prior years, the sale will feature, steers, lambs, goats, rabbits and processed poultry.
Committee Vice President Scott Way said the committee decided to continue with hosting a sale because it wanted to help the many 4-H and FFA members who had already purchased animals required for their respective organizations’ annual projects and begun raising them prior to the state being shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Way said animal projects come with substantial expenses for owners. Those costs include the animal’s purchase price, feed and veterinary care. The committee wanted to find a way to help those 4-H and FFA members who had been counting on sale proceeds from the event to help them recoup their expenses. The recent announcement of the cancellation of the Clearfield County Fair spurred the committee to work with the fair board to allow a modified version of the sale to continue, Way said.
“The fair board came to the committee when it became clear the fair was not able to go on and asked what the committee was able to do. The fair board has been very gracious in allowing the sale to go on,” Way said.
An animal weigh-in for sale participation will be held Thursday, Aug. 6 from 6-9:30 p.m. at the driving park.
During the sale on Aug. 8, photographs of animals participating in the sale, along with pertinent information about each’s breed, weight and owner’s name, will be scrolling on screens strategically placed around the room when it is time for each to be sold.
The committee is the sponsor of the Clearfield County 4-H and FFA Junior Livestock and Poultry Sale, held annually on the final day of the Clearfield County Fair. Each 4-H and FFA member whose animal project meets weight limits and sale participation criteria is eligible to take part in the auction and offer their animal projects for sale.
“We really wanted to continue with having a sale, even if it is smaller than normal, to give kids an opportunity to sell their animals,” Way said, adding, “The committee believes this situation is not the kids’ faults. The decisions that have been made have been completely out of their hands. Those with animal projects need to have an option to sell their animals because of the work and expense that they have invested into raising them.”
Many of youth participating in the annual livestock sale at the fair, earmark proceeds from the sale of the current year’s animal projects for the purchase of animals for future projects and college costs. Without a sale, their saving accounts would have taken a huge hit, Way said.
He encouraged residents to attend the sale on Aug. 8 and support the youth. “Purchasing one of the animals is a great way to buy local meat. Registration for the sale will begin at 8 a.m. at the table outside the Expo II building. Coffee and doughnuts will be served.Auction participants are asked to limit the size of their party to help the sale stay within the 250 participants limit allowed at events in counties in the green phase of emergence from the pandemic.
Way said the committee will also host animal shows that week. The exhibitions have been scheduled for Friday, Aug. 7. The beef show will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the dairy cheese and rabbit show. The lamb and goat show will begin at 1 p.m. and the swine show at 6 p.m.
For additional information about the sale contact Way at 553-1806 or committee President Tyler Johns at 553-5234.
“We really hope people will come out and support the kids. They need it this year more than ever. Many of the kids have been really worried about what they would do with their animals,” Way said.