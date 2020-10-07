HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday an increase of 1,309 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 166,552 cases statewide. Of these, 5,780 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6 is 200,610 with 7,429 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 82 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Wednesday, Clearfield County reported 349 cases; 294 confirmed and 55 probable. Jefferson County reported 123 cases; 90 confirmed and 33 probable. Elk County reported 78 cases; 60 confirmed and 18 probable.
Clearfield County reported two new cases. Jefferson County reported two new cases. Elk County remained the same.
Clearfield County reported one new death for seven total deaths. Jefferson County has reported three deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 8,145, in Elk County, 2,600, and in Jefferson County, 3,593, according to the Department of Health.
There were 28 new deaths reported statewide Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,272 in 64 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 1,609 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 963 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 1,967,542 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 145 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 813 cases and 12 deaths.
— Centre County reported 3,197 cases and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 15 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 34 cases to date.
— McKean County reported 63 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,538 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,210cases among employees, for a total of 28,748 at 994 distinct facilities in 61 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,525 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.