CLEARFIELD 51,
DuBOIS 49
Score By Quarters
Clearfield;5;14;15;17;—;51
DuBois;12;7;22;8;—;49
Clearfield—51
Cade Walker 7 3-4 17, Keagan Hess 0 2-2 2, Matt Pallo 0 0-0 0, Taye Lynch 6 1-1 13, Andrew Lopez 3 0-0 6, Karson Rumsky 6 0-0 13. Totals: 23 5-6 51.
DuBois—49
Chase Husted 6 0-2 12, Justin Manduley 5 0-0 14, Alex Beers 2 2-4 6, Franco DeSantis 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Cruz 4 3-5 15, Brady Woodward 0 0-0 0, Lennon Lindholm 1 0-0 2, Nick Farrell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 5-11 49.
Three-pointers: Clearfield 1 (Carson Rumsky), DuBois 8 (Justin Manduley 4, Jonathan Cruz 4).
