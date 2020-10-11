CLEARFIELD –The Clearfield Area School District provided a community notification on its website on Sunday regarding an elementary student who recently tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Superintendent Terry Struble, the state Department of Health notified the district regarding the student’s test result. Struble said the child has not been in school since Oct. 1.
“The family and the school are working with the DOH to gather information about any potential contacts and what steps they will need to follow at this point,” Struble’s message said. “If the DOH does identify anyone as a close contact, they will be contacting those individuals directly.”
Struble said school resumed today for Group A students.
The school began the school year by dividing its students into two groups and having them come to school on alternating days to reduce the number of students in the building and meet the state guidelines.