Tioga Publishing’s two local daily newspapers claimed seven Keystone Media Awards in this year’s Pennsylvania News Media Association Contest.
Capturing first place honors in News Page Design was graphic designer Jessica Welsh for her front page artistry involving Doolittle’s, Switched and Cafe. Welsh is the primary page designer for The Courier Express, The Progress and Tri County Weekend.
Progress Editor Julie Noal won second place in the Business or Consumer Story category for her piece “Funeral home installs crematory in Clearfield” that included photography, video and social media broadcasting of the installation of the first crematory in the Clearfield region at Beardsley Funeral Home Inc.
Noal has been with Tioga Publishing since January 2015 and was named Progress Editor on July 1, 2015.
Former Courier Express Editor and guest columnist Denny Bonavita won second place in the Editorial category, as well as second place in the Column category.
Progress staff writer Dianne Byers earned honorable mention in the Column category for her popular Food Page writings “Cooking with Dianne.” Byers has been writing for The Progress for 33 years.
In Sports Beat Reporting, Courier Express Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser won honorable mention for his coverage of Little League All-Stars baseball and softball.
Courier Express staff writer Elaine Haskins took an honorable mention in the Personality Profile category for her piece about Chef Todd of Soul Platter Cafe, “A Perfect Blend.”
"I am really proud of everyone," Publisher Pat Patterson said upon learning of the awards. "The writers and editors at both of these newspapers are dedicated and talented and work hard day in and day out to keep our readers informed and entertained. These awards are well deserved."
"We appreciate this recognition and these people — Jessica, Diane, Chris, Elaine and Denny — certainly deserve and have earned it. They are very talented and the area and our newspapers are lucky to have them," said David Sullens, editor of the Courier Express and executive editor of the East Coast Group of Community Newspaper Group.
“It is an honor to be recognized by other journalists for our work,” Noal said of this year’s contest, which was judged by journalists in Colorado. “We write to serve our readers and do the best we can to improve the communities where we work.
“These winners were from a variety of categories that cover the numerous tasks that our staff does every day — news writing, columns, feature and business stories, sports, photography and page design,” Noal continued. “This was a wonderful morale booster for both of our newsrooms, especially in these uncertain times of the coronavirus pandemic.”
All of the awards came from Division IV of the media awards, which is made up of multi-day publications with circulations under 10,000.
The Keystone Media Awards Banquet, where winners are honored, was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pennsylvania News Association is considering rescheduling or holding a virtual banquet.