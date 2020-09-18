CLEARFIELD — A student at the Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School has tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Terry Struble posted the following message on the district’s website yesterday.
“We have been made aware by the state Department of Health of a student who has tested positive for COVID 19 at the secondary school. The student has not been in school since Friday, Sept.11. The family and the school are working with the DOH to gather information about any potential contacts and what steps we will need to follow at this point. If any school wide action is required we will be notifying you as soon as possible.”