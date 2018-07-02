REYNOLDSVILLE — Racing action was as hot on the track as was the weather Saturday evening at Hummingbird Speedway. Winners included three Clearfield drivers Chris Farrell, Rich Howell, and Eric Luzier while Doug Surra of Kersey, and Josh Fields of Brockport also found victory lane.
Raven Fuller and Todd Coble made up the starting front row of the 15-lap Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stock feature. Fuller led the initial lap before Fields made a pass for the lead on lap 2.
Fields and Tim Steis hooked up in a side by side battle for the lead with Fields still holding the top spot at the halfway point with Steis, Bryce Swauger, Fuller, and Andrew Frye rounding out the top five.
Fields continued to get stronger as the race went on as he cruised to his second win at the speedway this year and second in as many nights. Fields won the lone heat.
A full 25-car field of Swanson Heavy Truck Repair & Service Semi-Late Models were next on the speedway with Josh Henry and Nick Erskine leading the way to the green flag. Erskine took the early lead with Nick Loffredo giving chase. Multiple cautions slowed the early part of the race with a red flag flying on lap 4 as Rob Molnar and Chad Hooven made heavy contact in turn one.
Molnar was shaken but unable to continue. Surra worked the outside line and made the pass for the lead on lap 8. All eyes were on Eddie Connor and Zach Myers as the worked their way into the top five from their 21st and 25th respective starting spots.
The leaders started to encounter lapped traffic late with Erskine closing the gap. Surra was able to shut down Erskine’s low line run for the lead and went on to take his second win the class this season. Myers, Luke Barnett, and Joe Martin won the preliminaries.
Scott Freer and Shane Smith made up the starting front row of the 20-lap Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Street Stock main event. Freer took the early lead with a four-car wide battle for second ensued behind him. After a lap 2 caution, Bob McMillen got a great jump on the restart and held the lead after lap 3.
Numerous caution flags slowed the race to the midway point with Fuzzy Fields holding the lead. Howell took over the lead on lap 10 as Fields’ car slid up high coming out of turn four.
The caution flags continued to mount as the race went on, but it was Howell able to hold his composure to claim his second win of the year. Howell and McMillen won the heats.
Derek Rodkey and Larry Hollenbaugh led the field of BWP Bats Late Models trackside for their 25-lap main. Rodkey held the early advantage on the field with Farrell and Hollenbaugh battling it out for second. Farrell worked his way under Rodkey for the lead on lap 4 with Hollenbaugh and Jon Lee joining the battle for second.
Farrell continued his lead at the midway point with Lee, Rodkey, Paul Kot, and Scott Alvetro rounding out the top five. Farrell and Lee had to work their way through heavy lapped traffic late in the race with Farrell holding off the hard charging Lee for his speedway leading fourth win of the season. Farrell and Alvetro took the heat race wins.
The 12-lap Aaron’s Four-Cylinders closed the evenings events with Patrick Crawford and Ricky Nelson making up the starting front row. John Campisano led the first lap of the race, but he drew the caution flag on lap 2 when his car slowed on the backstretch.
Crawford was given the lead, but it was short lived as Luzier worked by him on the restart. Luzier continued to add to his lead as Crawford and Jim Fye battled side by side for second. Luzier cruised to a 5.5 second win and his third of the year in the division. Campisano and Wayne Truitt won the heats.
SPEEDWAY NOTES: Next Saturday will be mid-season championship night with double points given out in all five divisions. Trophies will be sponsored by the Salada family in memory of Jack Salada. Gates open at 4:30 pm with racing at 7. For more information visit the tracks website at www.hummingbirdspeedway.com or by calling the track office at (814) 653-8400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.