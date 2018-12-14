DuBOIS — The latest chapter in the wrestling rivalry between Clearfield and DuBois went down to the bitter end Friday night, and unfortunately for the Bison they couldn’t hold on to a 27-point lead as the Beavers rallied for a 37-36 victory to retain the Pete Morelli Memorial “Battle for the Buck” Trophy.
Clearfield made the night’s first move, bumping senior Caleb Freeland up to 160 in the opening bout where he pinned Evan Way in 1:01. Freeland’s fall got the Bison off and running and they won seven of the first nine bouts — scoring bonus points in five of those victories — to build a commanding 33-9 advantage with five bouts remaining.
The Bison also got pins from Nick Domico (195) and Nolan Barr (113) during that opening run, while Mark McGonigal (170) and Matt Bush (22) received forfeits. Avry Gisewhite (285) and Karson Kline (120) also recorded key victories to help build that 27-point advantage.
That lead proved to be not quite enough though, as the strength of the DuBois lineup rattled off five straight bonus-point victories to rally for the one-point victory.
DuBois senior Dalton Woodrow, who entered the night looking for a matchup with Freeland, pinned Bryce Daubs in 1:26 in the final bout at 152 for his 100th career victory to give the Beavers a thrilling one-point victory in the match.
“We needed one more win somewhere, or really just one more bonus point here or there,” said Bison coach Jeff Aveni. “You have to remember I have two starters out (Jude Pallo and Oliver Billotte) and my 106-pounder isn’t down to weight yet. So, I come out of here pretty happy.
“I know what we can do and how good this team can be. You give me those three guys, the one is a 12-point swing for sure, and it’s a complete different match. It’s coming around for us though, and I was pleased with our effort.
“We went out and fought and scrapped, but in the end they had too many guns through the middle there. Those guys are tough, and we knew it. When we turned the corner, I was like, ‘We’re in position here,’ but it’s going to be a horse race to the end.”
After Freeland’s pin to open the night, McGonigal received a forfeit at 170 to make it 12-0 Bison.
DuBois got on the board at 182 where Garrett Starr bumped up a weight and bested Brett Zattoni, 5-1. The bout was scoreless entering the third, with Starr scoring the first point when Zattoni let him up to start the period.
Starr then put Zattoni on his back for a big four-point move that decided the match. The Bison escaped with 1:29 to go, but Starr held off the Bison on his feet for the victory.
Clearfield countered with a pin by Domico against Eric Schneider at 195.
The pair went to the second period scoreless, with Domico starting on bottom. Schneider nearly turned the Bison on his back a couple times for backpoints, but Domico fought off Schneider and eventually reversed the Beaver to his back — securing the fall in 3:24.
Bush followed with a forfeit win at 220, while Gisewhite used a first-period takedown and second-period escape to upend Alex O’Harrah, 3-2, at heavyweight to make it 27-3.
DuBois picked up six points at 106 with a forfeit win by Kaleb Beisch, but the Bison got those six points right back at 113 when Barr decked Kam Stevenson in 1:43.
Kline followed with a hard-fought 5-2 win against Braxton Adams in a battle of freshmen at 120.
The Bison opened the scoring with a first-period takedown, then added an escape in the second for a 3-0 lead. Adams countered with an escape midway through the third period, but Kline quickly took down Adams with 54 seconds remaining — a move that all but sealed the win.
Kline’s victory proved to Clearfield’s last of the night though.
DuBois started its comeback at 126, where Chandler Ho received a forfeit. Trenton Donahue then pinned Bison Peyton Smay in 1:01 at 132 to make it a 15-point match at 36-21.
DuBois continued its comeback at 138, where sophomore Ryan Gildersleeve racked up a 16-4 major decision against Bison sophomore Justin Hand in his first varsity match.
Gildersleeve’s bonus-point win gave DuBois the chance to win the match outright with its captains — junior Ed Scott and senior Woodrow — left to hit the mat. And, that duo didn’t disappoint the Beaver faithful as both recorded falls.
Scott built an 11-0 lead in the second period against Bison Luke Freeland in a bout that featured several stoppages for blood time for the Bison. Scott eventually pinned Freeland in 3:17.
That set the stage for Woodrow, who took Bryce Daubs straight to his back for a four-point move early in the first period.
Daubs fought off his back, but Woodrow locked on a cradle later in the period and pinned the Bison to give DuBois the victory and joined Beavers’ Century Club.
“We wrestle this (dual meet) early in the year so everyone can look forward to that match in February (district duals),” said Aveni. “That’s the one that is going to matter for us. I was proud of my kids tonight though, and I thought we showed a little more toughness and heart then we did the other night (vs. Bald Eagle Area).
“It’s always fun to wrestle these guys, and we talk regularly throughout the season about stuff. Congratulations to Coach (Luke) Bundy and his team on winning the Morelli Trophy, and we’ll see them again later in the season.”
Clearfield returns to action Tuesday at home against Huntingdon.
DuBOIS 37,
CLEARFIELD 36
160—Caleb Freeland (C) pinned Evan Way, 1:01. (6-0)
170—Mark McGonigal (C) won by forfeit. (12-0)
182—Garrett Starr (D) dec. Brett Zattoni, 5-1. (12-3)
195—Nick Domico (C) pinned Eric Schneider, 3:24. (18-3)
220—Matt Bush (C) won by forfeit. (24-3)
285—Avry Gisewhite (C) dec. Alex O’Harrah, 3-2. (27-3)
106—Kaleb Beisch (D) won by forfeit. (27-9)
113—Nolan Barr (C) pinned Kam Stevenson, 1:43. (33-9)
120—Karson Kline (C) dec. Braxton Adams, 5-2. (36-9)
126—Chandler Ho (D) won by forfeit. (36-15)
132—Trenton Donahue (D) pinned Peyton Smay, 1:01. (36-21)
138—Ryan Gildersleeve (D) maj. dec. Justin Hand, 16-4. (36-25)
145—Ed Scott (D) pinned Luke Freeland, 3:17. (36-31)
152—Dalton Woodrow (D) pinned Bryce Daubs, 1:26. (36-37)
