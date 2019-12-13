Weather Alert

WHILE TEMPERATURES WERE MAINLY ABOVE FREEZING AS OF LATE EVENING, ISOLATED ICY SPOTS WILL BE POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT. THIS WILL BE ESPECIALLY THE CASE ACROSS THE RIDGETOPS AND IN THE DEEPER VALLEYS. PERSONS TRAVELING OVERNIGHT SHOULD BE ALERT FOR A WIDE RANGE OF CONDITIONS. REMEMBER THAT UNTREATED SURFACES SUCH AS RAMPS, BRIDGES, AND SIDEWALKS OFTEN ICE UP FIRST. IN ADDITION, PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL BE ACROSS THE REGION. REMEMBER TO USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS IN AREAS OF FOG.