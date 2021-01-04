Clifford J. Boyer, 32, of Coolspring, died Friday, January 1, 2021 at his home.
Born April 5, 1988, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of Sue E. (Lawrence) Davis and James E. Boyer. They both survive.
Mr. Boyer enjoyed grilling and smoking meats, hunting, cars, being an uncle, the Simpson’s television show, and just having a great time.
He worked for ProForm Powdered Metals in Punxsutawney as a final inspector for around 10 years.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his paternal grandmother, Sandra Boyer of Tidal; two sisters, Crystal Hamman of Coolspring and Corinne Boyer of Sprankle Mills; a niece, Kaya Hamman; a nephew, Xander Hamman; an aunt, Connie and her husband, Brian; an uncle, Dean and his wife, Donna; and several great-aunts and uncles; and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Paddy Boyer; maternal grandparents, Derwin and Mary Ellen Lawrence; and a nephew, Ryder Hamman.
A private service will be held for the family under the direction of the Deeley Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.
