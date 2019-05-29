I cannot agree more that there is a big change in the climate in America and even all over the world.
The climate change that is really happening in America has nothing to do with the weather but because of it, maybe God is giving us a dire warning with catastophes.
Just in America alone I can point out many changes in the climate: We used to cherish life and now we murder our babies and children because they are an inconvenience to someone; we used to cherish law and order and now we have hideouts for illegals and criminals, sanctuary cities and states; we used to cherish the sanctity of marriage and now anyone can marry anyone or anything they wish; we used to cherish gender differences given to us by God at birth but now we call God a liar and name our own gender; we used to cherish the sovereignty of America but now we have no boundaries and no borders and we have no laws to protect our way of life or to protect our country from being overrun by illegals; we used to cherish a code of honor by our government and the news media but now anything goes as long as it benefits them, truth or not.
This is the real climate change that in the end will be the death of America, a country that although not perfect has been much better than any socialist country or most (if not all) other countries in hundreds of years.
Who is dooming America with these choices? Who is teaching our young people that these things are OK? Who should we blame for these choices? Or should we blame ourselves for allowing such atrocities to happen in America?
Climate change will destroy America and the world but it will come from the hearts and minds of “US” people, not the weather.
Thank you, mom and dad, for being pro-life.
Joseph Tubbs,
Curwensville