BROOKVILLE — The Annual Clint Puller Memorial Blood Drive will be held on Saturday, Septe. 15, at the Brookville EUM Church from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The blood drive is sponsored by Ray, Gail and Brent Puller, parents and brother of Clint. He was tragically killed when crossing Highway #123 in Clemson, South Carolina, on September 23, 2006. Clint graduated in 2000 from Brookville Area High School and 2004 Summa Cum Laude from West Virginia. He loved life achieving many athletic and academic honors and is remembered as being happy, having a positive impact on others and always taking time to help.
“Let us honor his example by ensuring there is blood available for those in need. We are asking you to come out to donate a unit of blood,” Ray and Gail Puller say.
In order to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years or older, in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds and have not donated blood in the last 56 days. A brief health history will be conducted and determination made if you are an eligible donor. Even with today’s technology, there is no substitute for blood. The need for blood is constant. Each donation of blood is broken down into three components and benefits three individuals.
Did you know:
- Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood.
- One out of every 10 people admitted to the hospital will be in need of blood.
- Nearly 5 million people will need a blood transfusion this year.
- Only 5 percent of the eligible U.S. population donates blood in a given year. Research has shown the reason that most people do not donate is because they have never been specifically asked to donate.
“Today, we are personally asking you for your help. You have the power to impact the lives of the many people in need of blood. Please give the “Gift of Life” in honor and memory of Clint. It means so much to our family.”
For this special blood drive, prizes will be given as an extra incentive to come out to give blood.
You can hold the power to save lives in the palm of your hand with the free Red Cross Blood Donor App! Text “BLOODAPP” to 90999 or download it from the App StoreSM or the Google PlayTM store today! By making an appointment there will be minimal wait time.
“Our goal is to obtain 100 units of blood which will help 300 people. The stability of our community’s blood supply is in the hands of generous volunteer blood donors. (That would be you!) Remember the Red Cross doesn’t need blood – patients do!
“Please come to the Brookville EUM Church, 30 South White St., on Sept. 15 and make a blood donation at the Clint Puller Memorial Blood Drive. You are encouraged to make an appointment.”
