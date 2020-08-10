To be very clear, I'm rooting for athletes, coaches and staff members to be able to compete in their respective high school sports this fall.
What is becoming increasingly frustrating, however, is the lack of consistency from those who need to make a decision. I'm talking about Gov. Tom Wolf, members of his administration and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, more commonly known as the PIAA.
Safety will continue to be the top priority in dealing with this COVID-19 pandemic. By following guidelines, it's either safe to return to the classroom — and the field — this fall, or it's not.
Instead, student-athletes across the state remain in limbo following a move by the PIAA to delay fall sports another two weeks. This action came after Wolf's nonchalant “recommendation” of no interscholastic sports until 2021 at the very end of a press conference last week. Had a reporter not posed a question, would he have even said anything, or would the merry-go-round have started spinning again a week or two into official practices?
The PIAA, which recently presented detailed guidelines for each fall sport, was reportedly “blindsided” by Wolf's announcement, considering the governing body of varsity athletics had intended to move forward with play this fall — without fans, among other mitigation efforts.
In a press release on Aug. 7 about delaying for two weeks, the PIAA said it was asking Wolf along with the Departments of Health and Education to further discuss the possibility of fall sports. So, enough collaboration had not yet happened mere days before sanctioned practices were allowed to begin on Aug. 10?
That's simply a bad look, regardless of who you're directing your frustration toward.
Continuing to pass the buck because no one wants to take ownership of delivering news — whether yes or no — is only making the situation worse. Athletes, parents, coaches and countless others deserve some direction. The only thing they've gotten is a high-profile game of tag.
Additionally, the idea floated out there of letting each school district decide on sports participation adds even more of a burden on local officials who are doing what they think is best to provide a safe structure to return to the classroom, let alone the playing field.
Everyone is in a tough spot here, and there are more questions than answers. Piling more pressure on local school boards regarding sports should not be one of them.
And, again, while I hope there can be some form of varsity competition this fall, if it is deemed unsafe for students to return for full in-person instruction, how can participation in contact sports be considered OK? I'm all for a senior getting to play his or her final season with those they likely grew up with, please don't misunderstand my position.
Furthermore, I could see a path where certain sports can be contested in the fall, such as golf or cross country. But, football? That's going to be a tough sell, despite its prestige. Perhaps arrange to move some sports to 2021, which will undoubtedly create scheduling nightmares, but could at least provide an outlet to play.
Another avenue could be to allow officials in each of the PIAA's 12 districts to choose a course of action, since some regions of the state have been more impacted by COVID-19 than others. This would be a collective call for member schools competing in District 9, District 6 and so on.
Still, these are decisions that should have been made long before one entity of power was “blindsided” by another's “recommendation” essentially hours ahead of official practices.
The uncertainty surrounding the pandemic will still be here in two weeks, and beyond. The PIAA's next scheduled meeting is Aug. 21, but there's no reason to wait that long.
It's either safe to compete with the proposed guidelines or it's not.
It's time for someone with the authority to make a decision.
Ben Destefan is the editor of The Courier Express.