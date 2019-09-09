A new state-sponsored community college is being birthed in Warren County.
That makes sense. There is little in the way of post-secondary educational opportunity between Erie and Bradford, a two-hour drive — in good weather.
But further south in west-central Pennsylvania are a cluster of colleges that might not make sense in this time of declining college-age population. Ringed by Allegheny College in Meadville, Thiel in Greenville, Westminster and eponymous Slippery Rock, the three-school cluster of Clarion, Edinboro and Indiana of Pa. is further hemmed in by Pitt-Bradford and Penn State DuBois.
Clarion has 5,000 students. Edinboro has 9,000. IUP has 13,000. Edinboro’s host county, Erie, is losing population at a rate of about 2 percent per year. Clarion County has grown, but by just 1 percent recently. Indiana County’s population is declining by about 1 percent per year.
Drive through any of these university campuses. New buildings. New debt. But few, if any, increased student populations.
In the nearby counties that feed these institutions, local public school districts have been closing elementary schools for a decade. Those closures are canary-in-coal-mine harbingers of a need to do things differently within the state-owned university system.
At one such state-owned school, historically black Cheyney University west of Philadelphia, things are being done differently — radically so.
Money is being raised, but not from state government subsidies. Pennsylvania Capital-Star Opinion contributor Mark O’Keefe reports that new president Aaron Walton, a retired corporate executive, turned to alumni, not state government, to raise $4.4 million — and cut spending by a whopping $9 million in just four years.
That has taken Cheyney from a $19 million deficit four years ago to a $2.1 million surplus this year. Enrollment, which had fallen from 1,500 to fewer than 500 within the past decade, has now rebounded to more than 700 this past fall.
State System officials insist that Pennsylvania government must hand out more money — even though state government itself is in deficit spending.
O’Keefe sees it differently: “Instead of waiting around for a state bailout, Cheyney officials acted on their own to cut waste and start programs that can attract new students.
“That’s the path that other state system schools should follow instead of waiting for the state to bail them out,” he wrote.
Yes.
In our area, a long, hard look should be given to deciding whether to close one of those too closely clustered State System schools, just as we have had to close public schools, and redirect money — or cut taxes.
The students just aren’t there. Neither is the money.
— Denny Bonavita