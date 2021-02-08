This puppet you people voted into office is destroying our great country with each stroke of a pen. They hate Trump so bad, he is signing executive orders to do away with everything Trump did to help the American people. He has no idea what he is doing.
Also, do the voters know that at every press meeting, Biden goes over the questions ahead of time so he can pick out the easy ones and he has time to come up with his answers?
Do you think the election was legal? Judicial Watch found 1.8 million ghost voters in 29 states, thus warns of “dirty elections.” Pennsylvania was one of the worst ones. Thank you, Tom Wolf.
Judicial Watch received 243 pages of records that show the Obama administration scanned the election sites in Georgia, Alaska, Oregon, Kentucky and West Virginia in 2016. Obama was very much into wire tapping and trying to make President Trump lose the election. Obama and others started dividing our country. Watch the DVD “Obamagate” and you will see what Obama was really like and how he was out to divide our country.
Judicial Watch found Strozok-Page emails that show their direct involvement in the opening of Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI’s investigation of alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.
D.C. Mayor Murial Bowser shut down a major street near the White House to make a political statement for the BLM/Defund the Police agenda.
Now, when Pelosi and Chucky Schumer are done with their unconstitutional, illegal impeachment of citizen Trump, let’s get a legal trial on Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, Nadler, Booker and Waters for treason. Next, start a trial on Joe Biden and family, Swallwell and Kerry. These creeps are owned by China. While Trump was president, why did Kerry make so many trips to Iran?
You voters sure know how to pick them!
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg