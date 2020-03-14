CLEARFIELD — In light of the upgrade of the coronavirus (COVID-19) to a pandemic, CNB Bank issued a statement to the community that it is taking precautions to safeguard its customers and employees.
“When dealing with a situation such as the coronavirus, our focus is first and foremost on the safety and well-being of our customers and employees,” stated Joe Bower, CNB Bank President and CEO.
At this time, the Bank fully intends to continue to operate its normal business hours; however, with growing concerns, customers of any financial institution should consider taking advantage of alternative services if it helps to ease their mind:
- Online and mobile solutions allow customers to make loan payments, transfer funds, pay bills, deposit checks, open accounts, apply for loans, order checks, check account balances, review transactions, and more.
- Drive-Up services often offer the convenience of extended hours and individuals can perform nearly every transaction they perform in-branch.
- Call the Customer Service Center. The Customer Service Center agents can transfer money, process loan payments, and more.
- Utilize Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). They are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“Actions are being taken internally to ensure that we continue to offer an exceptional and safe experience to our customers,” Bower went on to say, “It is important that our communities can rely on us to be available so customers can continue to go about their daily activities without concern that they don’t have access to money.”
Along with everyone else in the community, CNB continues to monitor developments closely to ensure contingency plans are in place and is following guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and state health agencies.
The bank is working closely with its vendors to include additional cleaning procedures are in place and has cleaning materials available within the branches, such as wipes and hand sanitizer, to ensure the safety of their customers. The bank is also taking necessary steps to protect its team and, in turn, customers. This means fewer face-to-face meetings, limited travel, communicating and encouraging prevention efforts.