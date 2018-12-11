NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley High School Student Council will host a Christmas coffee house night on Wednesday, Dec. 19 at the high school.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $5.
Performers for the evening include student singers, the Bulldog Band and other instrumental groups.
A variety of coffees and teas, as well as cookies and desserts will be provided.
All are welcome to attend.
