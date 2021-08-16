In the preceding five seasons, Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert didn’t shy away from making moves in training camp that would add starters or role players to his team’s roster.
Often, Colbert worked from a position of patience and deliberation. He typically would wait to see how the preseason unfolded before making his move.
His most memorable transactions came in 2017. After coach Mike Tomlin said the tight ends weren’t “consistently varsity enough,” Colbert traded a fourth-round pick for Vance McDonald on Aug. 29.
A day later, as it became clear the Steelers couldn’t afford to open the season with Ross Cockrell as a starting cornerback, Colbert pounced on the chance to sign Joe Haden, who just had been cut free by the Cleveland Browns.
A week later, Colbert added a depth piece in the secondary by trading for safety J.J. Wilcox.
In 2018, with the Steelers looking to upgrade at slot receiver and in their return game, Colbert swung a deal for Ryan Switzer on Aug. 27. That trade didn’t pay big dividends, but it followed the pattern of a late-camp deal to fill a hole on the roster.
Last year, the Steelers made some minor moves after final cuts, bringing back Josh Dobbs as the No. 3 quarterback and Sean Davis to help on special teams. Punter Jordan Berry was swapped out for Dustin Colquitt (only to be brought back again about six weeks later).
This year is different. Colbert still might make another move or two after the preseason is complete to acquire a cornerback to play outside or in the slot. But he already has shown an urgency to get deals done without waiting for the entire training camp and preseason schedule to play out to see what is left on the market.
—A day after David DeCastro was released because of an ankle injury — the move came after minicamp ended in June — Colbert signed veteran guard Trai Turner.
—On the eve of training camp and recognizing the Steelers needed a capable third outside linebacker to help ease the loss of Bud Dupree in free agency, Colbert signed Melvin Ingram to a one-year contract after making overtures to Justin Houston.
—Colbert’s next coup, of course, came just a few days ago when he sent a sixth-round pick to Jacksonville for inside linebacker Joe Schobert. Vince Williams’ sudden retirement presented a depth issue at the start of camp, and the Steelers obviously didn’t feel comfortable entering the season with Robert Spillane starting next to Devin Bush.
It wasn’t enough that Colbert got the Jaguars to settle for a sixth-round pick, he reportedly got them to pick up half of the $7.3 million Schobert will earn this season. After navigating the Steelers out of salary-cap purgatory before the start of the NFL calendar year in March, Colbert and his staff have managed to fortify the roster at crucial positions without breaking the bank.
By restructuring deals and adding voidable years to contracts, the Steelers have sustainable salary cap figures for their three newest acquisitions. According to spotrac.com, the cap hits for Ingram, Turner and Schobert amount to $1.66 million, $1.4 million and $1.88 million, respectively.
Colbert also restructured defensive end Stephon Tuitt’s contract to provide more salary cap room. The Steelers were $11.8 million under the cap, according the NFLPA figures, before the Schobert trade and Tuitt restructure.
Colbert could be positioning to create more room if T.J. Watt’s massive contract extension adds to the bottom line this season. Or he could be preparing to make some more moves to fill in the team’s weaknesses.
With the Steelers halfway through their preseason, one thing is clear: Colbert and the Steelers are all-in on 2021. Not that the Steelers ever admit to giving up on a season before it begins, but the moves that have taken place in recent weeks are an example of Colbert’s commitment to winning this season.
At age 64, Colbert is closing in on retirement, which is the reason he has been working year-to-year on his contract. If this is his final season, Colbert is doing everything in his power to go out on top.