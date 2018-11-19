Colene G. McMahon, 78, of New Bethlehem, died Wednesday evening, November 14, 2018, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born August 31, 1940, in Fairmount City, she was the daughter of Roy E. and Catherine E. (Neiswonger) Hilliard.
She was married to Harold W. McMahon Sr. He survives.
Mrs. McMahon was a homemaker, she did volunteer work for LA County Parks and Recreations Department, as well as volunteering with the LA County Sheriff’s Department to bring in the LA County Sheriffs Youth Athletic (YAL) Program into Valleydale Park located in Azusa, Calif., and she also worked at the Azusa Police Department in the Traffic Control Division for numerous years performing school safety duties before retiring.
In addition to her husband, survivors include two daughters, Marcia Walls and her husband, Michael, of New Bethlehem, and Marla Byerly and her husband, Karl, of Brookville; four grandchildren, Tracye Harrison and her companion Lukas Branham, Jeremy Byerly (Julie), Norman Byerly (Michelle), and Thomas Byerly; several great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Albert Hilliard and his wife, Norma, of Fairmount City, and Norman Hilliard of Clarion.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Harold W. McMahon Jr.
Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
