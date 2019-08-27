PUNXSUTAWNEY — As another fall semester begins at Pennsylvania’s colleges and universities, liquor enforcement officers from the Pennsylvania State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement will be teaming with both local and state police to target alcohol-related crimes on and around campuses across the commonwealth.
State laws regarding the unlawful purchase, possession, consumption or distribution of alcohol will be aggressively enforced. Any person under the age of 21 found in possession of, or consuming, alcoholic beverages will be cited. Violations are a summary offense and a first-time conviction will result in a fine of up to $500, and/or a term of imprisonment of up to 90 days. The fine increases to $1,000 for subsequent convictions.
Additionally, persons convicted of underage drinking, misrepresenting their age to buy alcohol or carrying a false ID will have their driving privileges suspended for 90 days for the first offense, one year for the second offense and two years for any third or subsequent offense. Entry into an ARD or any pre-adjudication program is equivalent to a conviction.
The initiative will also target those who provide alcohol to minors. Everyone, including parents, caught supplying alcohol to a minor will be charged with furnishing alcohol to minors, a third-degree misdemeanor under Pennsylvania Title 18. Penalties for a first offense include a fine of up to $1,000 per minor and/or a term of imprisonment of up to a year.
The fine for a second or subsequent offense increases to $2,500. Anyone charged with this offense will be fingerprinted and photographed as part of the arrest process. The arrest will then be part of a permanent criminal history.
Any questions concerning this matter should be directed to the district office commander, Sergeant Shawn P. Fishcher, at 938-0565 during normal business hours.