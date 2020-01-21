HARRISBURG — Thirty-six Pennsylvania colleges and universities will split $1 million in grants to fund a national initiative focused on ending sexual assaults on campuses.
This year, a research grant will go to St. Vincent College, which will access the program and make recommendations for improvements.
“This is the first year we have offered the research grant, because analysis is an important part to improving the program and ensuring it’s responsive to the needs and students of our stakeholders,” Pennsylvania Education Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera said at a news conference Thursday.
The 18-month research program will involve working with Title IX programs at the state’s colleges and universities and surveyed students about the impact of the “It’s On Us” initiative.
Emphasis was also given to applicants that said the funding would be used to begin an anonymous online reporting system.
Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Pittsburgh, and Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Luzerne, pushed for legislation that gives students an anonymous way to report assaults. Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bill in July.
Twenty-nine of the 36 grants were given to colleges and universities that said they would be implementing an anonymous reporting system.
This is the fourth year Pennsylvania colleges and universities have participated. About $4 million in grants have been awarded.
“Every student, teacher, administrator and visitor to our campuses deserves a safe environment free from harassment,” Wolf said in a statement. “We must never tolerate this behavior on our campuses or a culture that allows it.”
Millersville University has used the grant to begin new programs that include the Green Dot Training Program, which involves bystanders who actively work to stop assaults. The school has also partnered with the local school district to host a K-12 summit, said Elizabeth Swantek, federal Title IX coordinator at Millersville University.
“These opportunities have absolutely strengthened our community’s capacity to create a safe environment for our students, faculty and staff,” Swantek said. The school ranks third in the number of “It’s On Us” pledges to end sexual assault, according to Swantek.
The initiative not only works to end sexual violence, it helps victims cope.
Wilkes University student Lindsay Becker kept her assault by a partner at the age of 13 a secret.
At a national meeting of “It’s on Us,” she had a breakthrough, she said at the news conference.
“I learned that there are healthy coping mechanisms to aid me through the trauma and most importantly I learned how to bring those tools to others,” said Becker, who is co-president of Wilkes University’s “It’s On Us” group.