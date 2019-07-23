ALCOLA – Judging of the Clarion County Fair Coloring Contest was held on Monday, July 23. Children ages 2 to 12 were eligible to enter. Premiums were $5 or free admission to fair for first place, $4 for second place, $3 for third, $2 for fourth and $1 for fifth.
Ages 2-3: 1 — Bexley Monrean, Fairmount City; 2 — Sophia Smith, New Bethlehem; 3 — Charles Watson, Mayport; 4 — Willow Smith, New Bethlehem.
Ages 4-6: 1 — Mya Monrean, Fairmount City; 2 — Lillian Shaffer, Johns Creek; 3 — Brielie Hornberger, Fairmount City; 4 — Ellie Truitt, New Bethlehem; 5 — Willy Belfield, New Bethlehem.
Ages 7-8: 1 — George Taylor, New Bethlehem; 2 — Simeon Shaffer, Johns Creek; 3 — Caine Monrean, Fairmount City; 4 — Kiptyn Smith, New Bethlehem; 5 — Josie Kriebel, Sligo.
Ages 9-10: 1 — Abigail Truitt, Distant; 2 — Iris Reitz, Fairmount City; 3 — Faylan Smith, New Bethlehem; 4 — Landon Hornberger, Fairmount City; 5 — Serena Nolan, New Bethlehem.
Ages 11-12: 1 — Madeleine Shaffer, Johns Creek; 2 — MacKenzie Jeffers, Cowansville; 3 — Maura Root, New Bethlehem.