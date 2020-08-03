The Redbank Valley Public Library is currently open for all services. If you want to apply for a passport though, please make an appointment. Also, if you are planning on using a computer for an extended period of time, please call to reserve one.
•
Our Summer Reading Quest is going on right now. It is a virtual platform and can be viewed on Facebook.
Every week we post a celebrity reading a story and either have a craft/activity that can be picked up in the library or something that can be posted or done at home.
Just look for Redbank Valley Public Library on Facebook and have your child watch our videos about the Summer Reading Quest.
•
We are going to be offering some painting classes again at the library.
If you want to attend one, we ask that you wear a mask and social distance.
On Saturday, Aug. 20 we will be painting a “Welcome” porch sign on barn wood. The cost for this class will be $20. The class will be held outside at the library at 10 a.m.
You must sign up to attend; space will be limited. We will reschedule if it rains. Hope to see you there!